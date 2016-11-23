J Pechauer North East Women’s Pool Tour Finale Results

Here are the results from Stop #13 and the JPNEWT pool Season Finale’ at
Triple Nines Bar & Billiards, in Elkridge MD, November 12-13, 2016 (20 player field)

1st  Linda Shea
2nd  Kathy Friend
3rd  Eugenia Gyftopoulos
4th  Meredith Lynch
5/6th  Jenn Keeney
Kia Sidbury
7/8th  Sharon O’Hanlon
Melissa Jenkins
2016 FINAL TOUR STANDINGS (TOP 16)
1.  Linda Shea       1,660 points
2.  Kia Sidbury        835
3.  Sharon O’Hanlon    795
4.  Kathy Friend       770
5.  Meredith Lynch     740
6.  Judie Wilson       695
7.  Nicole King        615
8.  Karen Corr         600
9.  Dawn Fox           590
10.  Melissa Jenkins    540
11.  Jia Li             525
12.  Nicole Fleming     510
13.  Briana Miller      445
14.  Elaine Wilson      400
15.  Nicole Albergaria  400
16.  Jenn Keeney        355

Next up is the NAPT Division 2 Championships (location and date
still to be determined).  The top non-pro players from JPNEWT and
the other NAPT Division 2 Tours in North America
will qualify for the National Championships.

the JPNEWT TOUR
http://www.jpnewt.com/

img_20161113-999s-top2-stanStop #13 top 2 and Triple Nines owner.
l-r: Kathy Friend, Stan Nasiatka, Linda Shea.

 

 
img_20161113-999s-top8Stop #13 Top 8 l-r: Kia Sidbury, Melissa Jenkins, Sharon O’Hanlon,
Linda Shea, Eugenia Gyftopoulos, Meredith Lynch, Kathy Friend,
Jenn Keeney.

img_20161113-999s-all20All 20 players.

