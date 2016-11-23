J Pechauer North East Women’s Pool Tour Finale Results

Here are the results from Stop #13 and the JPNEWT pool Season Finale’ at

Triple Nines Bar & Billiards, in Elkridge MD, November 12-13, 2016 (20 player field)

1st Linda Shea

2nd Kathy Friend

3rd Eugenia Gyftopoulos

4th Meredith Lynch

5/6th Jenn Keeney

Kia Sidbury

7/8th Sharon O’Hanlon

Melissa Jenkins

2016 FINAL TOUR STANDINGS (TOP 16)

1. Linda Shea 1,660 points

2. Kia Sidbury 835

3. Sharon O’Hanlon 795

4. Kathy Friend 770

5. Meredith Lynch 740

6. Judie Wilson 695

7. Nicole King 615

8. Karen Corr 600

9. Dawn Fox 590

10. Melissa Jenkins 540

11. Jia Li 525

12. Nicole Fleming 510

13. Briana Miller 445

14. Elaine Wilson 400

15. Nicole Albergaria 400

16. Jenn Keeney 355

Next up is the NAPT Division 2 Championships (location and date

still to be determined). The top non-pro players from JPNEWT and

the other NAPT Division 2 Tours in North America

will qualify for the National Championships.

the JPNEWT TOUR

http://www.jpnewt.com/

Stop #13 top 2 and Triple Nines owner.

l-r: Kathy Friend, Stan Nasiatka, Linda Shea.



Stop #13 Top 8 l-r: Kia Sidbury, Melissa Jenkins, Sharon O’Hanlon,

Linda Shea, Eugenia Gyftopoulos, Meredith Lynch, Kathy Friend,

Jenn Keeney.

All 20 players.