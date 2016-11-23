J Pechauer North East Women’s Pool Tour Finale Results

Here are the results from Stop #13 and the JPNEWT pool Season Finale’ at
Triple Nines Bar & Billiards, in Elkridge MD, November 12-13, 2016 (20 player field)
1st Linda Shea
2nd Kathy Friend
3rd Eugenia Gyftopoulos
4th Meredith Lynch
5/6th Jenn Keeney
Kia Sidbury
7/8th Sharon O’Hanlon
Melissa Jenkins
2016 FINAL TOUR STANDINGS (TOP 16)
1. Linda Shea 1,660 points
2. Kia Sidbury 835
3. Sharon O’Hanlon 795
4. Kathy Friend 770
5. Meredith Lynch 740
6. Judie Wilson 695
7. Nicole King 615
8. Karen Corr 600
9. Dawn Fox 590
10. Melissa Jenkins 540
11. Jia Li 525
12. Nicole Fleming 510
13. Briana Miller 445
14. Elaine Wilson 400
15. Nicole Albergaria 400
16. Jenn Keeney 355
Next up is the NAPT Division 2 Championships (location and date
still to be determined). The top non-pro players from JPNEWT and
the other NAPT Division 2 Tours in North America
will qualify for the National Championships.
the JPNEWT TOUR
http://www.jpnewt.com/
Stop #13 top 2 and Triple Nines owner.
l-r: Kathy Friend, Stan Nasiatka, Linda Shea.
Stop #13 Top 8 l-r: Kia Sidbury, Melissa Jenkins, Sharon O’Hanlon,
Linda Shea, Eugenia Gyftopoulos, Meredith Lynch, Kathy Friend,
Jenn Keeney.