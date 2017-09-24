J. Pechauer Northeast Women’s Tour (JPNEWT)

Tour Stop #6 Results, September 16-17, 2017

Q-Master Billiards, Virginia Beach VA

1st $600 Linda Shea

2nd $400 Carol V. Clark

3rd $275 Elaine Wilson

4th $185 Kia Sidbury

Top 6 pictured l-r: Linda Shea, Nicole King, Carol V. Clark,

Sharon O’Hanlon, Kia Sidbury, Elaine Wilson

JPNEWT Tour Standings Top 10

following Tour Stop #6

1. Linda Shea

2. Nicole King

3. Carol V. Clark

4. Elaine Wilson

5. Jenn Keeney

6. Briana Miller

7. Kia Sidbury

8. Caroline Pao

9. Sharon O’Hanlon

10. Meredith Lynch

JPNEWT’s next event:

STOP #7

$1,000 added

October 14-15

Eagle Billiards

Dickson City PA

JPNEWT would like to thank their tour sponsor

J.Pechauer Custom Cues, event room hosts Q-Master

Billiards in Virginia Beach, VA, and Eagle Billiards

in Dickson City, Pa. They would also like to thank

Britanya Rapp for hosting live streaming.

