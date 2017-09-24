J. Pechauer Northeast Women’s Tour (JPNEWT)
Tour Stop #6 Results, September 16-17, 2017
Q-Master Billiards, Virginia Beach VA
1st $600 Linda Shea
2nd $400 Carol V. Clark
3rd $275 Elaine Wilson
4th $185 Kia Sidbury
Top 6 pictured l-r: Linda Shea, Nicole King, Carol V. Clark,
Sharon O’Hanlon, Kia Sidbury, Elaine Wilson
JPNEWT Tour Standings Top 10
following Tour Stop #6
1. Linda Shea
2. Nicole King
3. Carol V. Clark
4. Elaine Wilson
5. Jenn Keeney
6. Briana Miller
7. Kia Sidbury
8. Caroline Pao
9. Sharon O’Hanlon
10. Meredith Lynch
JPNEWT’s next event:
STOP #7
$1,000 added
October 14-15
Eagle Billiards
Dickson City PA
JPNEWT would like to thank their tour sponsor
J.Pechauer Custom Cues, event room hosts Q-Master
Billiards in Virginia Beach, VA, and Eagle Billiards
in Dickson City, Pa. They would also like to thank
Britanya Rapp for hosting live streaming.
