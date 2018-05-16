J.Pechauer NE Women’s Tour – Latest Results

The J.Pechauer NorthEast Women’s Tour (JPNEWT)

has had 2 NAPT Division 2 (semi-pro) events so

far this year, and here are the results:

Triple Nines Top 6 from l-r: Erica Testa, Linda Shea, Judie Wilson, Kia Sidbury, Cheryl Sporleder, Heather Platter JPNEWT Stop #1

March 3-4

Triple Nines Bar & Billiards

Elkridge MD

(20 player field)

1st $585 Kia Sidbury

2nd $290 Erica Testa **

3rd $230 Heather Platter

4th $ 85 Judie Wilson

5/6 $ 55 Cheryl Sporleder

$ 55 Linda Shea

Markley Top 6 from l-r: Erica Testa, Kia Sidbury, Judie Wilson, Nicole King, Chari Slater, Linda Shea

JPNEWT Stop #2

April 29-29

Markley Billiards

Norristown PA

(18 player field)

1st $250 Erica Testa

2nd $175 Linda Shea

3rd $120 Judie Wilson **

4th $ 75 Nicole King

5/6 $ 50 Chari Slater

$ 50 Kia Sidbury

** Winners of qualifier spots to the NAPT Division 1 (PRO)

Summer 10-ball Classic, August 23-26, Shooters Sports Bar

& Billiards, Grayslake IL

In addition to the events above, we hosted two concurrent

NEWT Amateur events in hopes of building the sport of

ladies pool. The winner of each event received a cash prize and a

paid entry into a JPNEWT event. The winner of the

NEWT Amateur at Triple Nines was Lynn Richard. The winner

of the NEWT Amateur at Markley was Shelah Joner.

Congratulations ladies and good luck at JPNEWT!