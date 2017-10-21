J.Pechauer (JPNEWT) Oct. 15 Winners
October 14-15, Eagle Billiards, Dickson City PA
Top 4 pictured l-r: Linda Shea, Melissa Jenkins, Jia Li,
Kia Sidbury, and Eagle’s owner-Chris Wilson
1st $600 Jia Li
2nd $400 Linda Shea
3rd $265 Kia Sidbury
4th $175 Melissa Jenkins
5/6 $100 Amanda Soucy *
$100 Erica Testa
* Amanda Soucy is the winner of a spot to the NAPT Division 1
Pro Desert Challenge, at Griffs Las Vegas, November 3-5
(the higher placed players had already qualified).
JPNEWT Tour Standings 2017
Top 10 Overall (following Tour Stop #7)
—————————————
1. Linda Shea 740 points
2. Elaine Wilson 515
3. Carol V. Clark 510
4. Nicole King 485
5. Kia Sidbury 455
6. Jenn Keeney 400
Jia Li 400
8. Briana Miller 360
9. Caroline Pao 320
10. Sharon O’Hanlon 315
JPNEWT’s next event
STOP #8 (Season Finalé)
———————–
November 18-19
Triple Nines Bar & Billiards
Elkridge MD
JPNEWT would like to thank their tour sponsor,
J.Pechauer Custom Cues, event host Eagle Billiards,
and live streaming sponsor, Britanya Rapp.