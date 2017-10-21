J.Pechauer (JPNEWT) Oct. 15 Winners

October 14-15, Eagle Billiards, Dickson City PA

Top 4 pictured l-r: Linda Shea, Melissa Jenkins, Jia Li,

Kia Sidbury, and Eagle’s owner-Chris Wilson

1st $600 Jia Li

2nd $400 Linda Shea

3rd $265 Kia Sidbury

4th $175 Melissa Jenkins

5/6 $100 Amanda Soucy *

$100 Erica Testa

* Amanda Soucy is the winner of a spot to the NAPT Division 1

Pro Desert Challenge, at Griffs Las Vegas, November 3-5

(the higher placed players had already qualified).

JPNEWT Tour Standings 2017

Top 10 Overall (following Tour Stop #7)

1. Linda Shea 740 points

2. Elaine Wilson 515

3. Carol V. Clark 510

4. Nicole King 485

5. Kia Sidbury 455

6. Jenn Keeney 400

Jia Li 400

8. Briana Miller 360

9. Caroline Pao 320

10. Sharon O’Hanlon 315

JPNEWT’s next event

STOP #8 (Season Finalé)

November 18-19

Triple Nines Bar & Billiards

Elkridge MD

JPNEWT would like to thank their tour sponsor,

J.Pechauer Custom Cues, event host Eagle Billiards,

and live streaming sponsor, Britanya Rapp.