Iwan Simonis Supports Atlantic Challenge Cup

Iwan Simonis, producer of premier billiard cloth, has again agreed to be a partner of the 2017 Atlantic Challenge Cup. In an agreement reached this week, Simonis 860 tournament blue will be used during the third staging of this great event.

“We are very excited at the prospect of teaming up again with Iwan Simonis for this event,” said EPBF President Gre Leenders. “Iwan Simonis has been a long-time supporter of the EPBF/IBPF and the events it organizes and this project was a great promotion during the inaugural event in 2015. Simonis cloth is at almost all major tournaments for a reason, which is also important to us as this event deserves the very best equipment.”

“We are pleased to continue our enthusiastic support for this forward-thinking initiative,” said Iwan Simonis and Aramith North American President Ivan Lee. “This event provides a stage where juniors can face tremendous international competition, yet both teams have displayed world-class sportsmanship. As this event continues to gain prominence, young players will aspire to be members of Team USA or Team Europe!”

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation. This year’s event takes place at the Sportpark Klagenfurt Austria between the 5th and 8th of July.