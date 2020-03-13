

IMPORTANT COVID-19 NOTICE

Friends and fans of the Super Billiards Expo,

We know many of you are concerned, as are we, about this pandemic plaguing our world, and recently our nation. Like you, we are watching the news, listening to government officials, and monitoring the situation with concern for ourselves and our loved ones.

With our show a little more than 30 days away, many of you are preparing for travel and excited to come enjoy the event. We are aware that many large events and festivals have already been postponed. We do not want to act in haste, so we are waiting just a few more days to make a decision regarding the show, since we are fortunate to still have some time. It is not something to be taken lightly, as we are sure you can imagine.

Our thoughts are with those already affected, and our concern is for the ones that may fall prey to this pandemic. The health and safety of our players, fans, exhibitors, staff and all of our families is of utmost importance to us.

We will be closely monitoring the situation and will make a decision based on the evidence presented in the upcoming days, being sure to leave everyone enough time to adjust travel plans, in the grim chance that postponing the event becomes an unfortunate reality.

Please stay safe, and wash your hands!

– Allen Hopkins Productions