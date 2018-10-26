Imperial International Official Furniture Atlantic Challenge Cup

The Billiard Congress of America today announced Imperial International has been named official furniture supplier during this year’s Atlantic Challenge Cup taking place in Las Vegas, November 29 – December 1, 2018 at the South Point Hotel and Casino. Imperial will be providing its Imperial Spectator Chair and Cue Holders for Team USA and Team Europe to use during the competition.

“Imperial International has supported the game and the Billiard Congress of America for decades,” said Billiard Congress of America Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson. “From the initial announcement of the Atlantic Challenge Cup, Imperial has lent us incredible support for the event. They are part of a very special group of partners who understand the bigger picture of giving back to our industry – whether it’s trade-related or play-related.”



“Imperial is proud to be part of this international event that fosters the passion for the game of billiards in the next generation of players,” said Imperial President Zach DiMotta. “Initiatives like this are important to keep the game thriving and bring awareness to our youth.”





Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2018 event. Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

Press release issued by the BCA & EPBF.