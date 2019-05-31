Imperial Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Mali Billiard Cloth

May 30, 2019 (Hasbrouck Heights, NJ) – Imperial is proud to announce its exclusive distribution program for Mali cloth by Championship. Beginning in May of 2019, Mali cloth will be available through Imperial and can be shipped with all categories of Imperial products including Pool Tables, Pool Table Accessories, Game Tables and Licensed Products.

A longtime favorite in billiard cloth lines, the Mali brand is known for its high-quality fabric blends. The Mali 303 is a 18-19 oz, 75/25 Wool-Nylon blend that is considered true value in a high-end wool blend. The Mali 865 with DuMont Teflon features a 19-20 oz, 75/25 NAFTA Wool-Nylon blend and is Mali’s premier line of pool table cloth. Both blends will join Imperial’s extensive cloth assortment to be featured alongside popular choices Championship Invitational.

“We’re thrilled and honored to become Mali’s exclusive distributor,” said Imperial president, Zach Dimotta. “As such an established and trusted brand, we feel that Mali cloth will bring great things for Imperial and we’re eager to start offering it.”

Mali cloth will replace Imperial’s Premier line and will be carried in all colors, including Tournament Green, Standard Green, Euro Blue, Burgundy, and many more. Orders for Mali will feature precut cloth for complete bed and rails, making it easy to fit your choice of cloth with any of Imperial’s premier pool tables and accessories.

About Imperial International

Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @imperial_usa