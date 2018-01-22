GERDA HOFSTATTER GREGERSON IN WPBA HALL OF FAME

GERDA HOFSTATTER GREGERSON

2018 WPBA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

The Women’s Professional Billiards Association is proud to announce that Gerda

Hofstatter Gregerson, affectionately known as the “G-Force”, was inducted into

the WPBA Hall of Fame on January 5, 2018 at the 2018 WPBA Grand Slam,

held at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Gerda has demonstrated throughout her career, her athleticism, dedication, and

passion for billiards.

Gerda Hofstatter, known as the “G-Force” to her colleagues and fans, was one of the

perennial stars of the WPBA, the globally recognized association of the world’s best

female professional pool players.

In her youth, Gerda was a competitive tennis player, skier, and fencer,

and won the Austrian and International Junior Fencing Championships before deciding

to focus exclusively on pool.

Born in 1971 to a family of four sisters and merchant parents, Gerda’s love for pocket

billiards took hold at age 15 when she joined a hometown team in Althofen, Austria.

Inspired by the beauty of the sport, Gerda made the leap to individual tournaments a

year later, then quickly became the Austrian National Champion. At age 18, she

brought home Austria’s first European Championships Gold Medal.

Those early accomplishments were recognized when her hometown awarded

her an Honorary Gold Medal and “Key to the City.” One of Gerda’s fondest memories

is of the time-off children were granted from school so they could participate in the

mayoral-sponsored festivities.

In 1990, after finishing her secondary education, Gerda moved to Sweden to study

and compete. After garnering Europe’s top player ranking for two consecutive years,

Gerda moved to the United States in 1993 to compete in the newly formed WPBA

Classic Tour. To the surprise of many, including herself, Gerda won her first event

and remains the only person to have done so in WPBA history. That year, Gerda was

voted Austria’s Athlete of the Year for her state of Carinthia—besting both male and

female athletes, including Olympic alpine skiers. Gerda’s WPBA tour wins span nearly

two decades:

1993 Creative Inventions San Francisco Classic

• 1993 Brunswick Billiards Atlantic Classic

• 1994 Leisure Bay Billiards Orlando Classic

• 1995 Huebler Cues Seattle Classic

• 1995 WPA World 9-Ball Championship

• 1996 McDermott Cues Austin Classic

• 1997 Brunswick Billiards WPBA National

Championship

• 1999 Discovery Huther-Doyle Rochester Classic

• 1999 Brunswick Billiards New York Classic

• 2000 BCA Open 9-Ball Championship

• 2010 San Diego Classic

In addition to her titles, Gerda has over 20 second-place finishes at WPBA sponsored

events. In Europe, she took home 11 European Championships and 17 Austrian

National Championships before retiring from the sport.

•

Gerda will always feel grateful to Predator Cues, Cal Spas, and CueTrack™ who

sponsored her over the years. Beyond all else, she’s most appreciative to the thousands

of fans and pool lovers around the world that came to see her play and who kept in

touch through thick and thin. They will never be forgotten.

A love for teaching led Gerda to join Allison Fisher, Mike Massey, and Paul Potier as coowners

of Pool School in Paradise, a vacation and training venue attracting

international clients. Gerda was also a co-instructor with Allison Fisher at Allison

Fisher World Champion Academy, a weekend intensive for pool enthusiasts.

Gerda was ranked in the World Top 10 for 16 consecutive years from 1994 to 2010,

and has been featured in dozens of ESPN televised matches. Most recently, she

appeared in the 2010 WPBA San Diego Classic, where she triumphed over Asia’s #1

player to win the tournament. Her last televised match was a loss in the finals of the

2012 U.S. Open while she was six-months pregnant.

At the height of her career, Gerda took time to complete a Bachelor of

Science degree in Business from New York University, where she graduated magna

cum laude. She has been a perennial supporter of charitable causes,

particularly Susan G. Komen for the Cure®, a leader in funding breast cancer research,

and Make-A-Wish Foundation®, grantors of wishes for children diagnosed with lifethreatening

medical conditions.

Gerda resides in Charlotte, North Carolina with her husband and two daughters—all

avid pool lovers!

WPBA

Board of Directors

January 16, 2018