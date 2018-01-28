GBE2018- International Exhibition April 3-5 at China Import & Export Fair Complex!

GBE2018- the International billiard equipment and technology exhibition of invites professionals to come and visit from 3 to 5 of April 2018 at the China Import & Export Fair Complex!

The 2018 edition of the GBE Show successfully gathered 150 companies presenting their novelties on 12000 m². GBE concept is based on complex Approach to the new billiards/pool/snooker centers and renovation of existing facilities but is also aimed at players and enthusiast.

Indeed, this international exhibition has become an important place for effective communication between professionals and private consumers of billiard industry, concluding with profitable contracts and new orders for the participating companies. In 2017, 89% of the visitors were professionals and 11% were enthusiast, mainly coming from China mainland and for 20% coming from other regions of the world. The show has proven to be a business platform for quality exchanges.

Some of the products to be presented: Billiards Tables, Cues, Billiards Slate, Billiards Cloth, Balls, Cue Cases, Chalk, Gloves, Billiards Lights, Billiards prokets, Cue Tips, Scoreboard, Tripod, Accessories, hardware fittings for billiard table, ect. Darts, Darts Board, Shuffleboard, Games and Amusement products,ect.

For further information, contact Jenny at gbechina@yeah.net.

GBE Organizing Committee

Phone: +86 158 7655 8395

Fax: +86 20 82579220

E-mail: gbechina@yeah.net

Website: http://www.gbechina.com