Garden State Pool Tour Grand Amateur Champion

239 Players entered Sandcastle Billiards to become Group Champions as well as The Grand Amateur Champion. There were also yearly awards giving out as well. With payouts , players auctions, side pots. Over $7,000 was paid out at this event. Group 4 Points Winners ( A+ / A / B+ Class )1st. Justin Pelech 2nd. Scott Bannon 3rd. Richard Ng.Group 3 Points Winners ( B Class )1st Joe Palone 2nd. Roger Hanos 3rd. Jersey MarsGroup 2 Points Winners ( C+ Class )1st Jim Biliderback 2nd. Tony Iggy 3rd Rick RodriguezGroup 1 Points Winners ( C / D+ / D )1st Jay Pass 2nd John-Jack-Egeln 3rd. Michelle PirrelloFemale Points Winners1st Jay Pass 2nd Michelle Pirrello 3rd Isabel-Izzy-PerezMost ImprovedJay Pass & Jim Bilderback

We also had a great tournament as well.39 players coming to compete. And we gotten 4 Group Champions: Group 1: 1st Gil McGrath 2nd Anthony Nasta 3rd Marco DaineleGroup 2:1st Kyle Bubet 2nd C.J. Chey 3rd. Victor KaminskiGroup 3:1st Mike Farley 2nd Jersey Mars 3rd Raymond ParagasGroup 4:1st Ivo Linkin 2nd Justin Pelech 3rd Jillian Tierie

Ivo Linkin looking to defend his 2018 title was on a route to win again. However was beaten by Mike Farley 6 to 2. With Farley advancing to the Finals. Ivo was going through the west side of the chart. Beating Gil McGrath 7 to 5. Then advance to play Kyle Bubet this was a battle going back and forth. With Ivo on the hill. Kyle won the next two games to make it hill hill. Kyle missed a really hard combo shot. Ivo then ran out to win the set. To get a rematch with Farley in the Finals. Ivo which had to beat Farley twice to win. Ivo won the first set 6-2. The 2nd set was a little more of a battle. Going back and forth. Until Ivo prevailed winning his 2nd Garden State Pool Tour Grand Amateur Championship!! We would like to thank Sandcastle Billiards for hosting the event. And Ed (Sandman) Liddewi for streaming the event all weekend. To Keith Columbo of Billiards Engineering for sponsoring Quick Slicks to the 4th place Group place winners. The Garden State Pool Tour will return in January 2020.



