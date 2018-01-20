GA YOUNG KIM WPBA GRAND SLAM CHAMP

GA YOUNG KIM

2018 WPBA GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

The WPBA Board of Directors congratulated Ga Young Kim for winning the 2018 Grand Slam held at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, January 3 – 7, 2018.

KELLY FISHER (r) with GA YOUNG KIM

This year’s tournament was remarkable and unprecedented. The 64-player field showcased the talents of professional women billiards players from South Korea, Austria, Ireland, China, Taiwan, Canada, and the United States. This year’s field included Hall of Fame players and some of the top-ranked players from 2016.

Due to all of the players’ resilience and adaptability, the new format did not present a difficult challenge for them. The difficult challenge most faced was their opponent.

The Board would also like to extend our congratulations to Kelly Fisher for finishing in second place. Kelly proved to be a formidable opponent who was relentless in her pursuit for the top prize. Both ladies treated us to a competitive and exciting match, one that will not be forgotten for decades to come.

Thanks to all of the ladies who participated in this year’s event.

WPBA

Board of Directors

January 16, 2018