LETTER FROM JOSS NE 9-BALL TOUR

For the sake of everyone’s health and well being due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to comply with all local, state & federal recommendations, we are postponing our April 4 & 5 event at Utica Billiards On The Boulevard until further notice. I will notify all of you when a replacement date becomes available. Please make sure to spread the word to avoid any confusion. If anyone has any additional questions, please call me at 518-356-7163 or email me at mzjosstour@aol.com.

Sincerely,

Mike Zuglan

From Joss NE 9-Ball Tour