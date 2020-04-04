FREE FREE FREE: P&B “April Digital Issue”; P&B Daily “Video Instruction”; P&B Mag. Subscription Giveaway

Enjoy the Drill Instructor’s “Daily Brunch Crunch!” right here at Pool & Billiard Magazine Daily

Free live video instruction Monday through Friday featuring Dominic “The Drill Instructor” Esposito. Visit his “Brunch Lunch” and get a chance to win a free digital Pool & Billiard Magazine subscription in our Daily Giveaway Boot Camp! Being home is no reason to slack off on your pool game!

To see the Daily video lessons Click Here or on “Daily Giveaway” on Menu Bar!

Meanwhile, Click here and begin reading April’s Pool & Billiard Magazine’s April 2020 Issue