Former European Mosconi Cup Player Steve Knight passed away age 46

Reported by Mosconi Team Cup Europe:
Sad day in the pool world.
It’s with deep regret to announce Former European Mosconi Cup Player Steve Knight has sadly passed away age 46.
Steve played for Team Europe 4 Times 1998-2001.
Former world 9ball 5th place
Former world pool league champion
And countless UK Titles
Former UK Ranked No 1
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him,
but left us some great memories!
Condolences to Steve’s family and friends.
