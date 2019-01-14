Former European Mosconi Cup Player Steve Knight passed away age 46

Reported by Mosconi Team Cup Europe:

Sad day in the pool world.

It’s with deep regret to announce Former European Mosconi Cup Player Steve Knight has sadly passed away age 46.

Steve played for Team Europe 4 Times 1998-2001.

Former world 9ball 5th place

Former world pool league champion

And countless UK Titles

Former UK Ranked No 1

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him,

but left us some great memories!

Condolences to Steve’s family and friends.