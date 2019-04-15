First Stage 1 Qualifier WPA Players Championship Complete



The first Stage 1 Qualifier for the WPA Players Championship is complete and four of the 57 competitors have advanced to the $50,000 added Stage 2 Main Event. James Aranas of the Philippines, Kai Lun Hsu of Taiwan, Nicholas De Leon of USA and Duong Quoc of Vietnam each won four matches in a row to advance.

The WPA Players Championship is being staged at Griff’s Billiards in Las Vegas, April 12-19. The event, with $50,000 added prize money, is limited to 64 players. 48 players where chosen by the WPA rankings and member federations to begin in the Stage 2 Main Event. The remaining 16 spots are being filled by four Stage 1 qualifier tournaments, one per day, held at Griff’s Billiards April 12-15. The top four finishers from each qualifier receive a paid spot in the Stage 2 Main Event which begins April 16.

ONLINE BRACKETS

The online tournament brackets can be found at www.CTSonDemand.com.

WATCH LIVE

The entire event is being streamed live by CSI media, a division of CueSports International (CSI). The production, complete with full-time commentary led by former World 8-Ball Champion, Karl Boyes, begins each day at noon pacific time. To watch live, visit www.playcsipool.com/watch-live.

