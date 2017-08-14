Fefilava’s First Euro-Tour Title

Fefilava grabs her first Euro-Tour title in Leende
At the Dynamic Billard Dutch Women’s Open in the Golden Tulip Jagershorst Hotel in Leende, The Netherlands, Marharyta Fefilava (BLR) went all the way and pulled her first tour title, winning the final match 7:2 over Oliwia Czuprynska (POL).
Marharyta Fefilava had an easy start today. Her opponent in the first single elimination round did not show up so she advanced into the quarter-final without even playing. Then, she took down Katarzyna Wesolowska (POL) and Yvonne Ullmann (GER) one after the other, both with 7:4. So she was waiting in the final match. Czuprynska’s way into the final match was filled with highs and lows. In the single elimination, she defeated Ine Helvik (NOR) 7:3. Then, she marched on to a comfortable 7:1 over Melanie Suessenguth (GER). She then met Eylul Kibaroglu from Turkey in the semi-final. Kibaroglu had just ousted all-time favourite Kristina Tkach (RUS) 7:5 the round before. The match between Czuprynska and Kibaroglu was really high class with many runout from both players. In the end, Czuprynska got the better nerves and ousted Kibaroglu in a heartbreaker 7:6. The final match was not as close as experts would’ve expected it. Fefilava had the better roll of the balls and Czuprynska never really found her game at all in the match. Therefore, the clear final result of 7:2 in favour of Fefilava is more than justified.
Top Eight Finishers:
1. Marharyta Fefivala (BLR)
2. Oliwia Czuprynska (POL)
3. Eylul Kibaroglu (TUR)
Yvonne Ullmann (GER)
5. Kristina Tkach (RUS)
Melanie Suessenguth (GER)
Katarzyna Wesolowska (POL)
Kristina Schagan (GER)
This concludes the coverage of the Dynamic Billard Dutch Open and the Dutch Women’s Open at the Golden Tulip Jagershorst Hotel in Leende, The Netherlands. Tomorrow, the Dynamic Billard European Championships for Seniors and Ladies will begin at 09:00 with the first matches in the seniors straight pool competition.
The events were hosted by the European Governing Body for Pool, the European Pocket Billiard Federation (EPBF) and organized by International Billiard Promotion (IBP). For further information and reference please go to the federation website www.eurotouronline.com visit us on Facebook or check out our youtube channel for regular news clips or contact our press office press@epbf.com