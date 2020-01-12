2019 NAPL Singles 9-Ball Championship Winners!

Made any resolutions for the new year? Perhaps you’ve set some goals for improving your game. The Fall 2019 season of the NAPL Singles 9-Ball league wrapped up this past weekend and the new season has just begun. This is the perfect opportunity to work on your game. These players are raring to go for the Winter/Spring. How about you?



After 15 weeks of regular season play, players from the NYC-area’s NAPL singles leagues came together to find out who’s the best in their class and who has what it takes to win the NAPL Singles 9-Ball Grand Champion title.



Held at Steinway Billiards on January 4th & 5th, players faced off against others in their handicap class in four separate tournament brackets to claim cash prizes and bragging rights for best in class of the NAPL singles league. These final four winners continued on to compete in championship style in a new double elimination tournament to determine who was THE best overall. This season, Steve Paitchel won the Grand Champion title in a nearly undefeated run! Read on to learn more and click here to check out the pics by Erwin Dionisio. Maybe the next champ will be you!