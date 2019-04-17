DRAW MADE FOR US OPEN 9-BALL CHAMPIONSHIP — The draw for the 43rd US Open 9-Ball Championship has been made, with Jayson Shaw to begin his defense against Marcus Weston at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21.

The draw was seeded with a golf-style category system adopted, which took in rankings from across the pool world including WPA World Ranking, BCA Standings and Fargo Rating. As defending champion Shaw was seeded No.1, while five-time US Open champion Shane van Boening is seeded second as the highest ranked American player.

Broadcast details for the 2019 US Open 9-Ball Championship will be announced shortly. Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.matchroompool.com thanks to Matchroom Multi Sport’s partnership with CueScore.

The draw, brackets and match schedule can be viewed now at https://cuescore.com/tournament/US+Open+9-ball+Championship/5185877Note: Should any players featured in the draw not participate in the event, they will be replaced directly by the first player on the event waiting list to accept a spot in the tournament, irrespective of where the new player would have featured in any seeding category.

All matches at the US Open 9-Ball Championship takes place April 21-26 at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas. Matches are race to 11, winner breaks, except the final which is race to 13. The draw and match schedule for the first stage of the tournament is available now at www.matchroompool.com. Tickets for the 43rd US Open 9-Ball Championship are still available at www.matchroompool.com from as little as $10 with VIP packages also available for the final three days of the tournament.The tournament will be split into two stages with the full field playing double elimination down to the final 16 from Sunday April 21st until Tuesday April 23rd across multiple tables. From Wednesday April 24th until Friday April 26th the final 16 players will play straight knockout in the TV Arena in front of a global television audience.

US OPEN | ROUND ONE DRAW Jayson Shaw vs. Marcus Westen Tom Staveley vs. Jason Williams Hunter Lombardo vs. Kosuke Tojo Radwan Jameel R Sorouji vs. Tommy Tokoph Naoyuki Oi vs. Marco Vignola Alex Montpellier vs. Jason Klatt Martin Daigle vs. Patrick Flemming Angelo Salzano vs. Corey Deuel Petri Makkonen vs. Marcel Price Peter Busarac vs. Amar Kang Franklin Hernandez vs. Ellis Brown Paul Jaurez vs. Justin Bergman James Aranas vs. Roderick Malone Masato Yoshioka vs. Erik Hjorleifson Stephen Folan vs. Jochen Kluge Jon Demet vs. Toru Kurabayashi Fedor Gorst vs. Gary Onomura Stanley Walton vs. Paul Duell Omar Al-Shaheen vs. David Dimmitt Amer Al-Darbani vs. Mateusz Sniegoki Dali Lin vs. Fabio Rizzi Jason Hitzfeld vs. Jeremy Jones Philipp Stojanovic vs. Steve van Ness Dalibor Nikolin vs. Francisco Sanchez Ruiz (Kevin) Cheng Yu Hsuan vs. Christopher Lawson Mohammed Ali N Al Eid vs. Ivo Aarts Rodney Morris vs. Ken Kuwana Deomark Alpajora vs. Radoslaw Babica Marc Bijsterbosch vs. Ritchie Ogawa Gary Urinoski vs. Danny Olson Toan Nguyen vs. Bahram Lofty Giuseppe Iacobucci vs. Ko Pin-Yi Carlo Biado vs. Fahad Salem N Alharbi Kenichi Uchigaki vs. Tyler Fleshman Matt Edwards vs. Marco Penta Hideaki Arita vs. Maksim Dudanets Jeff De Luna vs. Torsten Schmitt Chris Robinson vs. Rob Hart Marco Teutscher vs. Raymund Faraon Yip Kin Ling Leo vs. Dennis Orcollo David Alcaide vs. Jorg Kellner Blake Baker vs. Mitch Ellerman Siming Chen vs. Mohamed Baabad Jamal Oussi vs. Hoang Duong Quoc Liu Haitao vs. Patrick Griess Mike Stalk vs. John Schmidt Justin Espinosa vs. Nguyen Phuc Long Koh Yong Lee Randolph vs. Eklent Kaci Ko Ping-Chung vs. Sami Koylu Cole Gibbons vs. Brian Sanders Brandon Shuff vs. Michael Yednak Robert Hewings vs. Michael Dechaine Konrad Juszczyszyn vs. John Chapman Luis Guerrero vs. Hayato Hijikata Kenny Loftis vs. Corey Harper Michael Hutcheson vs. Thorsten Hohmann Johnny Archer vs. Kurt Kobayashi Konrad Piekarski vs. Roberto Gomez Jani Siekkinen vs. Damian Pongpanik Bora Anar vs. Alex Pagulayan Sangin Pehlivanovic vs. Bryan Farah Ching-Shun Yang vs. Milos Verkic Kings Santy vs. Michael Delawder Jason McClain vs. Alexander Kazakis Joshua Filler vs. Matt Krah Thomas Welle vs. David Anderson Jalal Yousef vs. Henrik Larsson Tom Griffith vs. Roman Hybler Jeffery Ignacio vs. Lefteris Georgiou James Davee vs. Kostas Koukiadakis Hsu Kai-Lun vs. Adam King Ralph Eckert vs. Mika Immonen Wu Kun Lin vs. Kuo Szu-Ting Kang Lee vs. Ernesto Dominguez Darren Appleton vs. Terry Spalding Patrick Holtz vs. Richard Halliday Tyler Styer vs. Kelii Chuberko Che-Wei Fu vs. Josh Roberts John Barton vs. Zachary Bos Johann Dominik Hiber vs. Wu Jiaqing Dennis Grabe vs. Lee Heuwagen Jeffrey Jimenez vs. Ronald Regli Liu Ri Teng vs. Gwyn Spooner Arnar Peterson vs. Chang Yu-Lung Wang Can vs. Dejan Sipkovski Jonathan Mcdowell Pakieto vs. Francisco Bustamante Max Eberle vs. Robert Goddard Florida Pro Tour vs. Aloysius Yapp Skyler Woodward vs. Luu Minh Phuc Stephen Holem vs. Imran Majid Jason Theron vs. Katsuyuki Yamamoto Stan Tourangeau vs. Ruslan Chinakov Wojciech Szewczyk vs. Renato Camantigue James Adams vs. Marek Kudlik Brendan Ng vs. Paddy McLoughlin Brian Parks vs. Niels Feijen Chang Jung-Lin vs. Roland Stock John Moody Sr vs. Adam Lilley Nick Malaj vs. Dimitri Jungo Francesco Candela vs. Tomasz Kaplan Mario He vs. Michael Pruitt Cheng-Chieh Liu vs. Tommy Kennedy Vilmos Foldes vs. Marc Vidal Claramunt Max K Reyes vs. Billy Thorpe Dang Jin Hu vs. Ben Crawley Jamie White vs. Tony Chohan Gabe Owen vs. Gary Lutman Elliot Sanderson vs. Robbie Capito Warren Kiamco vs. Mark Showalter Brendon Bektashi vs. Hsu Jui-An Patrick Mannillo vs. Melinda Huang Ryo Yokawa vs. Chris Melling Ralf Souquet vs. Molrudee Kasemchaiyanan Seiji Kuwajima vs. Simon Pickering Earl Strickland vs. Pedro Botta Steve Lingelbach vs. Dennis Hatch Donny Mills vs. Eugene Villena Mark Foster vs. Shaun Wilkie Kim Laaksonen vs. Chris Alexander Steven Lingafelter vs. Albin Ouschan John Morra vs. Marco Spitzky Adam Mscisz vs. Marlon Manalo Alejandro Carvajal vs. Dustin Dixon Philipps Yee vs. Johann Chua Mieszko Fortunksi vs. Chris McDaniel Robby Foldvari vs. Yukio Akagariyama Manny Perez vs. Nicolas Charette Abdullah Saeed O Alshammari vs. Shane van Boening