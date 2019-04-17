DRAW MADE FOR US OPEN 9-BALL CHAMPIONSHIP — The draw for the 43rd US Open 9-Ball Championship has been made, with Jayson Shaw to begin his defense against Marcus Weston at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21.
The draw was seeded with a golf-style category system adopted, which took in rankings from across the pool world including WPA World Ranking, BCA Standings and Fargo Rating. As defending champion Shaw was seeded No.1, while five-time US Open champion Shane van Boening is seeded second as the highest ranked American player.
Broadcast details for the 2019 US Open 9-Ball Championship will be announced shortly. Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.matchroompool.com thanks to Matchroom Multi Sport’s partnership with CueScore.
The draw, brackets and match schedule can be viewed now at https://cuescore.com/tournament/US+Open+9-ball+Championship/5185877Note: Should any players featured in the draw not participate in the event, they will be replaced directly by the first player on the event waiting list to accept a spot in the tournament, irrespective of where the new player would have featured in any seeding category.
All matches at the US Open 9-Ball Championship takes place April 21-26 at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas. Matches are race to 11, winner breaks, except the final which is race to 13. The draw and match schedule for the first stage of the tournament is available now at www.matchroompool.com. Tickets for the 43rd US Open 9-Ball Championship are still available at www.matchroompool.com from as little as $10 with VIP packages also available for the final three days of the tournament.The tournament will be split into two stages with the full field playing double elimination down to the final 16 from Sunday April 21st until Tuesday April 23rd across multiple tables. From Wednesday April 24th until Friday April 26th the final 16 players will play straight knockout in the TV Arena in front of a global television audience.
|US OPEN | ROUND ONE DRAW
|Jayson Shaw
|vs.
|Marcus Westen
|Tom Staveley
|vs.
|Jason Williams
|Hunter Lombardo
|vs.
|Kosuke Tojo
|Radwan Jameel R Sorouji
|vs.
|Tommy Tokoph
|Naoyuki Oi
|vs.
|Marco Vignola
|Alex Montpellier
|vs.
|Jason Klatt
|Martin Daigle
|vs.
|Patrick Flemming
|Angelo Salzano
|vs.
|Corey Deuel
|Petri Makkonen
|vs.
|Marcel Price
|Peter Busarac
|vs.
|Amar Kang
|Franklin Hernandez
|vs.
|Ellis Brown
|Paul Jaurez
|vs.
|Justin Bergman
|James Aranas
|vs.
|Roderick Malone
|Masato Yoshioka
|vs.
|Erik Hjorleifson
|Stephen Folan
|vs.
|Jochen Kluge
|Jon Demet
|vs.
|Toru Kurabayashi
|Fedor Gorst
|vs.
|Gary Onomura
|Stanley Walton
|vs.
|Paul Duell
|Omar Al-Shaheen
|vs.
|David Dimmitt
|Amer Al-Darbani
|vs.
|Mateusz Sniegoki
|Dali Lin
|vs.
|Fabio Rizzi
|Jason Hitzfeld
|vs.
|Jeremy Jones
|Philipp Stojanovic
|vs.
|Steve van Ness
|Dalibor Nikolin
|vs.
|Francisco Sanchez Ruiz
|(Kevin) Cheng Yu Hsuan
|vs.
|Christopher Lawson
|Mohammed Ali N Al Eid
|vs.
|Ivo Aarts
|Rodney Morris
|vs.
|Ken Kuwana
|Deomark Alpajora
|vs.
|Radoslaw Babica
|Marc Bijsterbosch
|vs.
|Ritchie Ogawa
|Gary Urinoski
|vs.
|Danny Olson
|Toan Nguyen
|vs.
|Bahram Lofty
|Giuseppe Iacobucci
|vs.
|Ko Pin-Yi
|Carlo Biado
|vs.
|Fahad Salem N Alharbi
|Kenichi Uchigaki
|vs.
|Tyler Fleshman
|Matt Edwards
|vs.
|Marco Penta
|Hideaki Arita
|vs.
|Maksim Dudanets
|Jeff De Luna
|vs.
|Torsten Schmitt
|Chris Robinson
|vs.
|Rob Hart
|Marco Teutscher
|vs.
|Raymund Faraon
|Yip Kin Ling Leo
|vs.
|Dennis Orcollo
|David Alcaide
|vs.
|Jorg Kellner
|Blake Baker
|vs.
|Mitch Ellerman
|Siming Chen
|vs.
|Mohamed Baabad
|Jamal Oussi
|vs.
|Hoang Duong Quoc
|Liu Haitao
|vs.
|Patrick Griess
|Mike Stalk
|vs.
|John Schmidt
|Justin Espinosa
|vs.
|Nguyen Phuc Long
|Koh Yong Lee Randolph
|vs.
|Eklent Kaci
|Ko Ping-Chung
|vs.
|Sami Koylu
|Cole Gibbons
|vs.
|Brian Sanders
|Brandon Shuff
|vs.
|Michael Yednak
|Robert Hewings
|vs.
|Michael Dechaine
|Konrad Juszczyszyn
|vs.
|John Chapman
|Luis Guerrero
|vs.
|Hayato Hijikata
|Kenny Loftis
|vs.
|Corey Harper
|Michael Hutcheson
|vs.
|Thorsten Hohmann
|Johnny Archer
|vs.
|Kurt Kobayashi
|Konrad Piekarski
|vs.
|Roberto Gomez
|Jani Siekkinen
|vs.
|Damian Pongpanik
|Bora Anar
|vs.
|Alex Pagulayan
|Sangin Pehlivanovic
|vs.
|Bryan Farah
|Ching-Shun Yang
|vs.
|Milos Verkic
|Kings Santy
|vs.
|Michael Delawder
|Jason McClain
|vs.
|Alexander Kazakis
|Joshua Filler
|vs.
|Matt Krah
|Thomas Welle
|vs.
|David Anderson
|Jalal Yousef
|vs.
|Henrik Larsson
|Tom Griffith
|vs.
|Roman Hybler
|Jeffery Ignacio
|vs.
|Lefteris Georgiou
|James Davee
|vs.
|Kostas Koukiadakis
|Hsu Kai-Lun
|vs.
|Adam King
|Ralph Eckert
|vs.
|Mika Immonen
|Wu Kun Lin
|vs.
|Kuo Szu-Ting
|Kang Lee
|vs.
|Ernesto Dominguez
|Darren Appleton
|vs.
|Terry Spalding
|Patrick Holtz
|vs.
|Richard Halliday
|Tyler Styer
|vs.
|Kelii Chuberko
|Che-Wei Fu
|vs.
|Josh Roberts
|John Barton
|vs.
|Zachary Bos
|Johann Dominik Hiber
|vs.
|Wu Jiaqing
|Dennis Grabe
|vs.
|Lee Heuwagen
|Jeffrey Jimenez
|vs.
|Ronald Regli
|Liu Ri Teng
|vs.
|Gwyn Spooner
|Arnar Peterson
|vs.
|Chang Yu-Lung
|Wang Can
|vs.
|Dejan Sipkovski
|Jonathan Mcdowell Pakieto
|vs.
|Francisco Bustamante
|Max Eberle
|vs.
|Robert Goddard
|Florida Pro Tour
|vs.
|Aloysius Yapp
|Skyler Woodward
|vs.
|Luu Minh Phuc
|Stephen Holem
|vs.
|Imran Majid
|Jason Theron
|vs.
|Katsuyuki Yamamoto
|Stan Tourangeau
|vs.
|Ruslan Chinakov
|Wojciech Szewczyk
|vs.
|Renato Camantigue
|James Adams
|vs.
|Marek Kudlik
|Brendan Ng
|vs.
|Paddy McLoughlin
|Brian Parks
|vs.
|Niels Feijen
|Chang Jung-Lin
|vs.
|Roland Stock
|John Moody Sr
|vs.
|Adam Lilley
|Nick Malaj
|vs.
|Dimitri Jungo
|Francesco Candela
|vs.
|Tomasz Kaplan
|Mario He
|vs.
|Michael Pruitt
|Cheng-Chieh Liu
|vs.
|Tommy Kennedy
|Vilmos Foldes
|vs.
|Marc Vidal Claramunt
|Max K Reyes
|vs.
|Billy Thorpe
|Dang Jin Hu
|vs.
|Ben Crawley
|Jamie White
|vs.
|Tony Chohan
|Gabe Owen
|vs.
|Gary Lutman
|Elliot Sanderson
|vs.
|Robbie Capito
|Warren Kiamco
|vs.
|Mark Showalter
|Brendon Bektashi
|vs.
|Hsu Jui-An
|Patrick Mannillo
|vs.
|Melinda Huang
|Ryo Yokawa
|vs.
|Chris Melling
|Ralf Souquet
|vs.
|Molrudee Kasemchaiyanan
|Seiji Kuwajima
|vs.
|Simon Pickering
|Earl Strickland
|vs.
|Pedro Botta
|Steve Lingelbach
|vs.
|Dennis Hatch
|Donny Mills
|vs.
|Eugene Villena
|Mark Foster
|vs.
|Shaun Wilkie
|Kim Laaksonen
|vs.
|Chris Alexander
|Steven Lingafelter
|vs.
|Albin Ouschan
|John Morra
|vs.
|Marco Spitzky
|Adam Mscisz
|vs.
|Marlon Manalo
|Alejandro Carvajal
|vs.
|Dustin Dixon
|Philipps Yee
|vs.
|Johann Chua
|Mieszko Fortunksi
|vs.
|Chris McDaniel
|Robby Foldvari
|vs.
|Yukio Akagariyama
|Manny Perez
|vs.
|Nicolas Charette
|Abdullah Saeed O Alshammari
|vs.
|Shane van Boening