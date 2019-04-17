DRAW MADE FOR US OPEN 9-BALL CHAMPIONSHIP — The draw for the 43rd US Open 9-Ball Championship has been made, with Jayson Shaw to begin his defense against Marcus Weston at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21.
The draw was seeded with a golf-style category system adopted, which took in rankings from across the pool world including WPA World Ranking, BCA Standings and Fargo Rating. As defending champion Shaw was seeded No.1, while five-time US Open champion Shane van Boening is seeded second as the highest ranked American player.
Broadcast details for the 2019 US Open 9-Ball Championship will be announced shortly. Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.matchroompool.com thanks to Matchroom Multi Sport’s partnership with CueScore.
The draw, brackets and match schedule can be viewed now at https://cuescore.com/tournament/US+Open+9-ball+Championship/5185877Note: Should any players featured in the draw not participate in the event, they will be replaced directly by the first player on the event waiting list to accept a spot in the tournament, irrespective of where the new player would have featured in any seeding category.

All matches at the US Open 9-Ball Championship takes place April 21-26 at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas. Matches are race to 11, winner breaks, except the final which is race to 13. The draw and match schedule for the first stage of the tournament is available now at www.matchroompool.com. Tickets for the 43rd US Open 9-Ball Championship are still available at www.matchroompool.com from as little as $10 with VIP packages also available for the final three days of the tournament.The tournament will be split into two stages with the full field playing double elimination down to the final 16 from Sunday April 21st until Tuesday April 23rd across multiple tables. From Wednesday April 24th until Friday April 26th the final 16 players will play straight knockout in the TV Arena in front of a global television audience. 

US OPEN | ROUND ONE DRAW
Jayson Shawvs.Marcus Westen
Tom Staveleyvs.Jason Williams
Hunter Lombardovs.Kosuke Tojo
Radwan Jameel R Soroujivs.Tommy Tokoph
Naoyuki Oivs.Marco Vignola
Alex Montpelliervs.Jason Klatt
Martin Daiglevs.Patrick Flemming
Angelo Salzanovs.Corey Deuel
Petri Makkonenvs.Marcel Price
Peter Busaracvs.Amar Kang
Franklin Hernandezvs.Ellis Brown
Paul Jaurezvs.Justin Bergman
James Aranasvs.Roderick Malone
Masato Yoshiokavs.Erik Hjorleifson
Stephen Folanvs.Jochen Kluge
Jon Demetvs.Toru Kurabayashi
Fedor Gorstvs.Gary Onomura
Stanley Waltonvs.Paul Duell
Omar Al-Shaheenvs.David Dimmitt
Amer Al-Darbanivs.Mateusz Sniegoki
Dali Linvs.Fabio Rizzi
Jason Hitzfeldvs.Jeremy Jones
Philipp Stojanovicvs.Steve van Ness
Dalibor Nikolinvs.Francisco Sanchez Ruiz
(Kevin) Cheng Yu Hsuanvs.Christopher Lawson
Mohammed Ali N Al Eidvs.Ivo Aarts
Rodney Morrisvs.Ken Kuwana
Deomark Alpajoravs.Radoslaw Babica
Marc Bijsterboschvs.Ritchie Ogawa
Gary Urinoskivs.Danny Olson
Toan Nguyenvs.Bahram Lofty
Giuseppe Iacobuccivs.Ko Pin-Yi
Carlo Biadovs.Fahad Salem N Alharbi
Kenichi Uchigakivs.Tyler Fleshman
Matt Edwardsvs.Marco Penta
Hideaki Aritavs.Maksim Dudanets
Jeff De Lunavs.Torsten Schmitt
Chris Robinsonvs.Rob Hart
Marco Teutschervs.Raymund Faraon
Yip Kin Ling Leovs.Dennis Orcollo
David Alcaidevs.Jorg Kellner
Blake Bakervs.Mitch Ellerman
Siming Chenvs.Mohamed Baabad
Jamal Oussivs.Hoang Duong Quoc
Liu Haitaovs.Patrick Griess
Mike Stalkvs.John Schmidt
Justin Espinosavs.Nguyen Phuc Long
Koh Yong Lee Randolphvs.Eklent Kaci
Ko Ping-Chungvs.Sami Koylu
Cole Gibbonsvs.Brian Sanders
Brandon Shuffvs.Michael Yednak
Robert Hewingsvs.Michael Dechaine
Konrad Juszczyszynvs.John Chapman
Luis Guerrerovs.Hayato Hijikata
Kenny Loftisvs.Corey Harper
Michael Hutchesonvs.Thorsten Hohmann
Johnny Archervs.Kurt Kobayashi
Konrad Piekarskivs.Roberto Gomez
Jani Siekkinenvs.Damian Pongpanik
Bora Anarvs.Alex Pagulayan
Sangin Pehlivanovicvs.Bryan Farah
Ching-Shun Yangvs.Milos Verkic
Kings Santyvs.Michael Delawder
Jason McClainvs.Alexander Kazakis
Joshua Fillervs.Matt Krah
Thomas Wellevs.David Anderson
Jalal Yousefvs.Henrik Larsson
Tom Griffithvs.Roman Hybler
Jeffery Ignaciovs.Lefteris Georgiou
James Daveevs.Kostas Koukiadakis
Hsu Kai-Lunvs.Adam King
Ralph Eckertvs.Mika Immonen
Wu Kun Linvs.Kuo Szu-Ting
Kang Leevs.Ernesto Dominguez
Darren Appletonvs.Terry Spalding
Patrick Holtzvs.Richard Halliday
Tyler Styervs.Kelii Chuberko
Che-Wei Fuvs.Josh Roberts
John Bartonvs.Zachary Bos
Johann Dominik Hibervs.Wu Jiaqing
Dennis Grabevs.Lee Heuwagen
Jeffrey Jimenezvs.Ronald Regli
Liu Ri Tengvs.Gwyn Spooner
Arnar Petersonvs.Chang Yu-Lung
Wang Canvs.Dejan Sipkovski
Jonathan Mcdowell Pakietovs.Francisco Bustamante
Max Eberlevs.Robert Goddard
Florida Pro Tourvs.Aloysius Yapp
Skyler Woodwardvs.Luu Minh Phuc
Stephen Holemvs.Imran Majid
Jason Theronvs.Katsuyuki Yamamoto
Stan Tourangeauvs.Ruslan Chinakov
Wojciech Szewczykvs.Renato Camantigue
James Adamsvs.Marek Kudlik
Brendan Ngvs.Paddy McLoughlin
Brian Parksvs.Niels Feijen
Chang Jung-Linvs.Roland Stock
John Moody Srvs.Adam Lilley
Nick Malajvs.Dimitri Jungo
Francesco Candelavs.Tomasz Kaplan
Mario Hevs.Michael Pruitt
Cheng-Chieh Liuvs.Tommy Kennedy
Vilmos Foldesvs.Marc Vidal Claramunt
Max K Reyesvs.Billy Thorpe
Dang Jin Huvs.Ben Crawley
Jamie Whitevs.Tony Chohan
Gabe Owenvs.Gary Lutman
Elliot Sandersonvs.Robbie Capito
Warren Kiamcovs.Mark Showalter
Brendon Bektashivs.Hsu Jui-An
Patrick Mannillovs.Melinda Huang
Ryo Yokawavs.Chris Melling
Ralf Souquetvs.Molrudee Kasemchaiyanan
Seiji Kuwajimavs.Simon Pickering
Earl Stricklandvs.Pedro Botta
Steve Lingelbachvs.Dennis Hatch
Donny Millsvs.Eugene Villena
Mark Fostervs.Shaun Wilkie
Kim Laaksonenvs.Chris Alexander
Steven Lingafeltervs.Albin Ouschan
John Morravs.Marco Spitzky
Adam Msciszvs.Marlon Manalo
Alejandro Carvajalvs.Dustin Dixon
Philipps Yeevs.Johann Chua
Mieszko Fortunksivs.Chris McDaniel
Robby Foldvarivs.Yukio Akagariyama
Manny Perezvs.Nicolas Charette
Abdullah Saeed O Alshammarivs.Shane van Boening
