Django back at the Masters!

Filipino pool legend Francisco Bustamante is the final previous World Pool Masters champion to return for the tournament’s 25th staging this March 2-4 at Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar.

Bustamante won 9-ball’s biggest invitational event in 2001 with an 8-7 triumph over Earl Strickland, who will also return to the tournament in Gibraltar. He joins a line-up littered with former Masters winners including the likes of Shane van Boening, Ralf Souquet and Darren Appleton.

‘Bustie’ has won everything there is to win in pool and is hoping to add a second Masters title to a trophy cabinet which boasts the 2010 World 9-Ball Championship, two World Cup of Pool titles and a World Pool League success among many others.

A Matchroom Sport spokesperson said: “We are excited to welcome Bustamante back to the World Pool Masters alongside many of his fellow former champions. He is one of the legends of the game and continues to wow crowds around the world with his brilliance.

“The 16-man field now has 14 past winners among it and we can’t wait to see these players do battle in the Masters arena once again. That leaves two places open and these will be taken by two major names in pool, both at the very top of their game right now. We know fans will be just as excited by these two final wildcards as they are to see the likes of Bustamante and Strickland centre stage once more.”

The final two players for the 2018 World Pool Masters will be announced shortly. Tickets for the 25th World Pool Masters are on sale now priced £7-12 per session with season tickets available for just £34.99 at www.buytickets.gi.

The World Pool Masters will be broadcast live for 20 hours in total on Sky Sports in the UK and on networks around the world. The World Pool Masters is sponsored by the following suppliers: RASSON (tables), IWAN SIMONIS (Simonis cloth), SALUC (Aramith balls), PREDATOR (cues) and ULTIMATE TEAM GEAR (clothing).