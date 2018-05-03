Dave Shlemperis Wins Tri-State at Steinway Billiards

Dave Shlemperis undefeated in Tri-State at Steinway Billiards’… tournament in Astoria,(Queens), NY .

Dave’s tournament trail included wins over Duc Lam 7 – 4; Abel Rosario 7 – 5; Basdeo Sookhai 7 – 3 ; Kiril Safronov 7 -1; John Francisco7 – 3; and Jaydev Zaveri 7 – 2 for the hot seat. While Jaydev sat in 3rd waiting for chance to reach the Finals, Mike Mele worked his way through the loss side with 6 wins, only to fall short of Jaydev 7 – 6. Special recognition goes to Mike Mele and Ray Feliciano for their strong 3rd and 4th place finish. The next Tri-State event will be 9 Ball on May 6, 2018, at BQE Billiards in 70-02 34th Avenue, Jackson Hts. , (Queens), NY. Please provide a thank you to Ozone Billiards, Sterling-Gaming, Kamui Tips, Phil Capelle, BlueBook Publishing, Human Kinetics , Pool & Billiards, Professor Q Ball,Bender Cues, and DIGICUE OB for their sponsorship leading to this event. Please leave tournament staff names out of this article, comments and credits to remain general. Thank You