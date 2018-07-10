Damson Edge Aquired Table Cover Line

Damson Edge LLC (formerly Cue Cube LLC) is excited to announce that it has acquired the table cover line from Hood Leather Goods of Milwaukee, WI. The product line includes covers for billiard, shuffleboard, foosball and game tables, covers for outdoor grills, as well as convertible inserts. Proprietary products will be sold under the Top Cover™ brand. The company will also continue to produce covers for many OEM manufacturers in the industry. Top Cover joins the company’s existing Cue Cube and Shaft Slicker billiard accessory products. Over the next two weeks, equipment and inventory will be relocated to the Damson Edge facility in Plymouth, WI. Production will re-commence during the week of July 8, 2018. The lead person from Hood’s sewing department will be joining Damson Edge during the transition period to assist with training and procedures. In order to maintain the excellent quality reputation developed by Hood Leather Goods, all product specs will remain the same.