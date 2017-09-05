2018 US Open One Pocket & US Open Bank Championships to be held in Las Vegas

CueSports International, Henderson, NV (Sept. 1, 2017) — CueSports International is excited to announce that the 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championship will be March 20-22 at Griff’s in Las Vegas and it will be followed by the 2018 US Open One Pocket March 22-25.

Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts and time constraints, CSI has cancelled the 2017 US Open One Pocket previously scheduled for December. We regret any inconvenience this may cause for players who had planned to attend.

The 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championships will begin Tuesday, Mar. 20. It will be a short-rack format using a 9-ball rack, double-elimination. The race will be to four on the winner’s side and to three on the loser’s side. The finals will be a single race to 5. The entry fee is $240, which includes a $25 administration fee and a $15 green fee. A minimum of $2,500 will be added. If the field reaches 48, $5,000 will be added.

The 2018 US Open One Pocket Championships begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, as the Bank Pool Championship draws to a close. It will be double elimination, race to 4 on the winner’s side and a race to 3 on the loser’s side. The finals will be a single race to 5. The entry fee is $350, which includes a $25 administration fee and a $25 green fee. $5,000 will be added.

Both events will be played at Griff’s, 3650 S. Decatur Blvd in Las Vegas. The tournaments will be played on 9-foot Diamond tables with Simonis 860 Tour Blue Cloth and Cyclop balls.

CSI will begin taking entries for the tournaments Oct. 1, 2017.

For more information, contact Mary Coffman, CSI Marketing Manager, at 702-719-7665 or by email atmary@playcsipool.com.

CSI is the parent company of the BCA Pool League and the USA Pool League. CSI also produces independent events like the US Bar Table Championships, US Open 10-Ball Championship, US Open 8-Ball Championship, and much more. For more information, visit www.playcsipool.com or call CSI at 702-719-POOL.

CueSports International (CSI) ◊ 2041 Pabco Rd., Henderson, NV 89011 ◊ 702-719-7665 ◊ 866-USA-POOL

