Cisero Murphy & George SanSouci 2018 Straight Pool Hall of Fame August 15

New York City- The votes are in. This year’s 8th Annual Straight Pool Hall of Fame will induct 2 legends of the game. For Greatest Player Category, Brooklyn’s Cisero Murphy will be inducted along with Unsung Hero Category George “Ginky” SanSouci . The banquet ceremony will take place on August 15, 2018 at The Spot Billiards. Match play will halt right after the round robin matches are done on Day 3 of the BottleDeck.net 78th World 14.1.

The World 14.1 will be hosted by The Spot Billiards Cafe. On August 13-19th, 2018, The Spot will have the honor of hosting the longest running and oldest tradition in billiards, the World Tournament of 14.1. For well over a decade, the World Tournament of 14.1 will be staged which has already set the record as the longest consecutive run of the championship ever in its 106 year history, with Dragon Promotions continuing at the helm.

This year’s 78th World Tournament of 14.1 will be presented by BottleDeck.net . A star studded 48 player round-robin field is expected for this year’s lineup that will be aiming to win the world’s greatest straight poolchampionship. The World 14.1 is sanctioned by the WSA World Sports Alumni.

Cisero Murphy’s son will be accepting the prestigious honor while the family of SanSouci will be accepting on his behalf.

Special guest speakers that evening will include Pete Margo, Mika Immonen, Tony Robles, and Charlie Williams. With possibly more as well as all the World 14.1 players in attendance. Tribute videos for both inductees by Medium Grey Studios.

“Ginky is one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a player more dedicated to the game than him”, said Tony Robles, one of the best pros to ever come out of New York City.

“Cisero was always a gentleman on and off the table. He would never refuse to help someone”, said Loree Jon Hasson, multi-World Champion.





The 14.1 HOF is always the hottest ticket in town every year with laughter & tears

Cisero Murphy (1937-1996)

Cisero Murphy was born and raised in Brooklyn,NY as one of eight children. He started playing at the age of 15 and won the New York City Championship at 16. Because he was African American in an era when there were racial tensions in the United States, Murphy was not invited to compete in the World 14.1 until 1965. In his first attempt, Murphy won the World 14.1 Championship defeating future Hall of Famer Luther Lassiter in the finals. Later in life, Murphy participated in efforts to help young adults and children such as inner city programs called Billiards in the Streets, and he also would visit veterans hospitals, senior citizen homes, and mental hospitals giving trick shot exhibitions and teaching people how to play pool. Some people have compared Cisero Murphy to Major League Baseball‘s Jackie Robinson for breaking the racial barriers in sports.

George “Ginky” SanSouci (1971 – 2011)

Ginky as he was affectionately known, grew up in Yorkville, New York, and started his career as a player in the Chelsea area of NY. He later lived most of his life in Astoria, New York and was the housepro at Amsterdam Billiards. Renowned as a dedicated student of the game, Ginky would watch every pool match on tape that he could get his hands on, as well as spend countless hours practicing highly difficult shots until he perfected them. Known for his precision play and impeccable style, he dominated the Northeast tournaments and then made an impact on the national pro tour immediately. In 1995, Billiards Digest named San Souci as the Rookie Player of the Year. Though known for his 9-Ball game, he was a highly accomplished 14.1 player with a high run of 343 consecutive shots. He won the 1999 National 14.1 Championship with a field of all the top pros on tour. SanSouci later suffered from a serious neck injury, which throughout the years he would never fully recover from nor regain the full strength of his game. He still left a huge impact on the Northeast pool scene that is felt till this day even after his tragic passing at the age of 40. Ginky once said,” In pool, if you put your mind to it, the levels you can achieve are limitless”.

Livestream will be available for all TV table matches. Pay-Per-View will be announced and available shortly. Event elite partners include Mr.Tom Gleich, Greg Hunt Amsterdam Billiards , and Mr. Harold Siegel of Excelsior Graphics . The World Tournament Official Equipment will feature all matches played on:

Official Table: Connelly Tables by Valley-Dynamo

Official Balls: Aramith Balls

Official Cloth: Z9 Billiard Cloth

Official Real Estate Attorney: Dennis M. Walsh, PC

Official Spa : Your Backyard Superstore

Official Tennis Sponsor: The FTT Florida Tennis Tour

Official Magazine : Pool & Billiard Magazine

Official Marketing Firm: Orlando Synergy

Sanctioned by the World Sports Alumni



78th Bottledeck.net World 14.1 on August 13-19, 2018 at The Spot Billiard Cafe in Nanuet, NY.

Register your entries now! WorldStraightPoolChampionships@gmail.com

Call 407-782-4978

In addition, the 8th Annual Straight Pool Hall of Fame Banquet will take place in the middle of the event on August 15th at 7:00pm. Every year the popular dinner sells out with all the poolstars and legends attending.