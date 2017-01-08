Charlie Williams and Dragon Promotions Partner with NFL Alumni

Orlando, Florida- Dragon Promotions Founder & Executive Producer Charlie Williams has now been acquired by the wealthiest sport on Earth, professional football. The former international pool champion turned promoter/producer is now in charge of all the marketing, sales, and events for the NFL Alumni in Central Florida. The NFLA is the charitable arm of the NFL that services communities and former NFL players in need. The Alumni is a 501c3 charity with over 11,000 active current and former player members.

Already fluent in tennis and billiards, Williams tackles into pro football



“Seeing Dragon Promotions in action at our events and Orlando Synergy doing the marketing has been eye opening. Charlie is one of the hardest working and brilliant people I’ve ever met. He has created business strategies coming to fruition fast with more events and media attention than we’ve ever had before. The abilities, professionalism, and passion of his companies as a whole is unsurpassed”, said Seneca McMillan, former Greenbay Packer and the President of the NFLA CF.

“Working with the NFL Alumni and the NFL pros has been incredible so far. Never in my wildest dreams did I picture working within pro football. Our mutual friend and client the Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill put us together and we just hit it off right away. More pleasingly, is the fact that these players I engage with are so down to earth and have such good hearts, that it’s truly a pleasure working together. It’s been an incredible roller coaster ride so far and can’t wait for more to come”, said the former 4x Mosconi Cup champion Williams.

President McMillan & the Dragon

Williams who has come up with some of billiard’s greatest creations such as the Women’s World 10-Ball, Kings & Queens Cup, and tennis creations such as the Florida Tennis Tour, has already been developing new concepts for the NFLA.

“This could very likely be the biggest thing that has happened for Dragon Promotions. Starting from a niche sport and then moving onto mainstream sports like soccer and tennis were great moves. But now being involved in the NFL, this is the epitomy of mainstream society. So we have definitely seen the spectrum”, said Cindy Lee, CEO of Dragon Promotions.

At the NFL Half-time Show produced by Dragon Promotions during the Seahawks vs Buccaneers game

