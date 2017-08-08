BottleDeck.net World 14.1 Qualifiers Announced

BottleDeck.net 77th World 14.1: Chicago & New York City Qualifiers Announced

77th World 14.1 October 2-8, 2017 New York City, Steinway Billiards

The greatest 14.1 players in history come back each year to vie for the most prestigious & traditional title in pool

New York City- The qualifiers for the BottleDeck.net 77th World 14.1 will take place in Chicago and twice in New York City. The winners will get a chance to compete in the longest running and oldest tradition in billiards, the World Tournament of 14.1. 2017 marks the 12th consecutive year the World Tournament of 14.1 will be staged which is the longest consecutive run of the championship ever in its 105 year history with Dragon Promotions continuing at the helm. This year’s confirmed dates for the 77th WorldTournament of 14.1 will take place on October 2nd – 8th, 2017 and presented by Show Pro . For the fifth straight year, Steinway Billiards in New York City will host the prestigious championship. As usual, a star studded 48 player round-robin field is expected for this year’s lineup to win the world’s greatest straight pool championship.

This year’s main NYC event Oct will be stacked with talent as it comes in between the World 8Ball Series Finale AND the US Open 9Ball. Pros better register your entry ASAP or you will be shut out!

Qualifier Dates:

August 12: Chicago at Red Shoe Billiards

August 12: New York City *NAPL Members Only at Amsterdam Billiards

September 2: New York City at Amsterdam Billiards

$105 entry fees . Race to 100 double elimination. Top 2 winners qualify with free entry fee to the Main Event.

The AZBTV livestream for all TV table matches. Pay-Per-View will be announced and available shortly. Event elite partners include Mr.Tom Gleich, Dr. Gregory Diehl, Mr. Greg Hunt of Amsterdam Billiards, and Mr. Harold Siegel of Excelsior Graphics. The World Tournament Official Equipment will feature all matches played on Andy Cloth with Aramith Balls. Patron sponsors include Dr. James Heller, Attorney Dennis Walsh, and Bill Maropulos.

Sanctioned by the World Sports Alumni

77th AndyClothUSA.com World 14.1 on Oct 2-8,2017 at Steinway Cafe-Billiards in NYC.

37 invited pros and 11 qualifier winners. Register your entries now! WorldStraightPoolChampionships@gmail.com

Call 407-782-4978

In addition, the 7th Annual Straight Pool Hall of Fame Banquet will take place in the middle of the event on October 4th at 7:00pm. Every year the popular dinner sells out with all the pool stars and legends attending.

Be a proud sponsor of the most prestigious and classiest event in the United States, the World Tournament of 14.1 which has been ongoing since 1912. For only $250, become part of the elite World 141 Club and garner all the benefits that well exceed the money you will spend. Click here for full details. We invite you to join this year’s 77th anniversary event in New York City as a supporter or attendee. For those interested in a higher level of support as one of our advertisers or elite World 14.1 Patrons, please reply here or call 407-782-4978 .

Throughout a decade, Dragon Promotions has been able to revitalize straight pool back into the sport and to new audiences. In 2006, straight pool was near it’s complete death in the US. Since then we have poured our resources in media, finance, and know-how to grow the popularity of 14.1. Today, the consensus among the professionals on tour is that the World 14.1 is one of, if not the most, important titles to win in America. Something not expected decades ago.

