Billiard Congress Of America To Manage Billiard Education Foundation

Superior, Colo., . – The Billiard Congress of America today announced it has reached an agreement with the Billiard Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees to assume oversight and day-to-day management of the organization.

The Billiard Education Foundation, formed in 1993 as a non-profit charity, is committed to promoting a lifelong love of pool and building the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships.

Key programs of the BEF include the annual BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships, annual Junior State Championships, annual selection and support of juniors competing in the WPA World Junior 9-Ball Championships, academic scholarship and awards, Pool in School programming and curriculum development, and junior instruction in partnership with the Professional Billiard Instructors Association.

“After teaming up to produce the BEF Junior Nationals, Atlantic Challenge Cup and Break and Run Junior Premier Instructional Program, it is evident a partnership is the best way to promote the game to a new generation of players,” said Billiard Congress of America Chairman Brian Igielski. “I’d like to thank the Billiard Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees and Billiard Congress of America’s Board of Directors for their support in making junior pool a priority. We look forward to making the most of the support our industry is demonstrating for junior programs.”