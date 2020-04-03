BCA on COVID-19

Dear BCA Members,

As we all continue to deal with the unprecedented challenges the coronavirus pandemic is presenting, we are committed to providing you information that may be relevant to your business. As such, we suggest you visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury website. There you will find information for small businesses to use as a resource.

For example: The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

We will continue to update our Covid-19 pandemic response webpage for all members to continue to use as a resource for information.

Again, while it’s impossible to know how long this crisis will last, we wish you good health and a sense of optimism. Our industry is comprised of businesses dedicated to creating experiences and memories. Together, we can and we will overcome this.

Thank you and be well.

Rob JohnsonChief Executive OfficerBilliard Congress of America