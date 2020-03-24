BCA Message on COVID-19 to Members

Dear BCA Members, As we all know, we are in the midst of unchartered waters with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. It is clear all businesses are being impacted. Simply, these are extraordinary times in our world’s history and COVID-19 is like nothing we’ve ever seen.

As an industry dating back hundreds of years, we’ve borne witness to many economic and global crises. Today, the pandemic, bear market, and sudden drop in oil prices have all come together to essentially create a nationwide shutdown. These, and other events on a local and personal level, have been difficult on our industry and completely outside of our control.

However, we’ve also learned through these challenging times that we are stronger together than apart. We are a community and together we will help one another with the challenges ahead.

I’ve read amazing emails from retailers reiterating their concern for the health of their employees and customers. I’ve also seen our industry get creative in how to keep moving forward. From offering curbside purchasing and discounts to encouraging purchasing via their website and gift cards; it’s amazing to see the creative thinking taking place.

If you’re in position to do so, take advantage of the opportunity to promote your products and services to all the families staying and entertaining at home. They are looking for ways to stay distracted and entertained.

For those of you who are unable to operate in any capacity, our hearts go out to you and we wish you the best and hope things begin to recover as quickly as possible.



We will continue to monitor the global crisis and keep you informed with any news that may be beneficial for your business. For access to the latest resources and guidance, please visit our COVID-19 Preparedness and Response page found at bca-pool.com/page/Covid19. One resource you will find on our page and something to consider during these times is the U.S. Small Business Administration. There you will find the latest information on potential resources for small businesses.



While it’s impossible to know how long this crisis will last, I know we as a community will come through the other side and that when we do, your customers will be eager to purchase the amazing products you provide and frequent your wonderful pool rooms.

As I close, I encourage you to please take care of yourself, your friends and family and the community around you. I wish you good health and a sense of optimism. If there’s anything we’ve learned through our past trials and tribulations, there’s strength in numbers. Together, we can and we will overcome this and we’ll thrive once again.

Thank you and be well.



Rob JohnsonChief Executive OfficerBilliard Congress of America