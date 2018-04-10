BCA Announces 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup Location and Date 

The Billiard Congress of America today announced the fourth annual Atlantic Challenge Cup will be held in Las Vegas, November 29 – December 1 at the South Point Hotel & Casino. Specific match times will be announced at a later date.



“I would like to thank our European partners, event sponsors, South Point and everyone involved in the ACC for their patience as we made the difficult decision to move the location and time of this terrific event to Las Vegas in November,” said BCA Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson. “While we would like to have staged t he event in conjunction with the 2018 BCA Expo, logistical issues with a city-wide event taking place during the previously announced dates in New Orleans prevented us from making this possible. We have worked with our event stakeholders and determined the best location and date for this event is this fall in Las Vegas.”



“The United States and BCA will be a great host for the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup,” said EPBF President Gre Leenders. “We are very proud to have won the first three editions of the event, but know America is capable of presenting a very capable team to compete against what we believe will be a very competitive contingent from Europe.”



Event sponsors, teams and team captains will be announced in the coming weeks.







More information can be found at AtlanticChallengeCup.com. Launched by the Billiard Congress of America and European Pocket Billiard Federation in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup pits the best of youth from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event in a race to 11 with a possible 21 total matches. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, will battle it out to see who will have the bragging rights across the Atlantic. Europe has captured the 2015, 2016 and 2017 titles.More information can be found at