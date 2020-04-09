From BBC Sports – Barry Hearn ‘in good spirits’ after suffering ‘minor heart attack’

World Snooker Tour and Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn is in “good spirits” after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

Hearn, 71, is set to return home on Wednesday after having surgery.

His son, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, posted on social media: “My dad was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.

“He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits. Thank you.”

He paid tribute to the NHS for their treatment of his father, who also had a heart attack in 2002.

Hearn shot to prominence in the 1970s when he managed six-time snooker world champion Steve Davis.

He founded Matchroom Sport and promoted some of Britain’s biggest boxing events from the late 1980s and also served as chairman of football club Leyton Orient from 1995 to 2014.