Atlantic Challenge Cup USA Player Nominations

2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup Team USA Player Nominations

Player Nominations Due Wednesday, February 7, 2018

The Billiard Congress of America is pleased to open the nomination process for the 4th annual Atlantic Challenge Cup, taking place July 7-9, 2018 at the New Orleans Convention Center (just prior to the 2018 BCA Expo and BEF Junior Nationals).

ACC Player Nomination Form is due no later than Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

The team selection will be made from multiple league and youth billiard organizations and individual nominations of US junior players.

Please be aware players competing in this event must be considered “junior” players. Junior players may NOT turn 20 in 2018.

Final selection of the team will be made by an impartial committee no later than April 15, 2018.

Player expenses, including airfare, accommodations, food, uniforms, etc. will be covered by the Billiard Congress of America and its partners.

What Is The Atlantic Challenge Cup?

The Atlantic Challenge Cup pits the best youth from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event in a race to 11 with a possible 21 total matches. On an annual basis, six players (19 years old and younger) on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out to see who will have the bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event takes place in Europe during odd years and in the United States during even years.

The event takes place July 7-9, 2018 at the New Orleans Convention Center (just prior to the 2018 BCA Expo and BEF Junior Nationals).

More information on the event can be found at AtlanticChallengeCup.com.