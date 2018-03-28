ATLANTIC CHALLENGE CUP DATE CHANGE

ATTENTION NOMINEES representing Team USA for the fourth annual Atlantic Challenge Cup.

Due to some logistical difficulties with the facility in New Orleans we have made the decision to move the date and location of the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup. We do not take this issue lightly as we know it is challenging for all to move such a significant event. However, due to issues in New Orleans beyond our control, we are forced to go in this direction.

We have reserved space and hotel rooms to host the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from November 27 – December 2, 2018. The event will be held in great rooms at the facility and we will plan some great events to take place in conjunction with the event. We also know holding this event during school days presents a challenge to players and we are sorry for this circumstance. Again, this was nothing we could do to prevent this date change.

Please respond to shane@bca-pool.com with your desire to still be considered or have your nominee considered, for participation on the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup or if you have to decline your invitation. For those nominees wishing to still be considered, we will issue a follow up document later in the year that gives you the ability to update your 2018 performance before the final team is selected. We anticipate announcing the final team on July 30, 2018.

We apologize to all the players and parents for any inconvenience. We are working diligently to put on the best event possibly for our junior competitors and feel this new date and location will help us accomplish this goal. We are still committed to paying travel fees and covering all meals, lodging and entertainment during the event.

Regards.

Billiard Congress of America