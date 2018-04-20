Aramith 9-Ball Players Championship’s First Day Done

The evening session of the Aramith 9-Ball Players Championship’s first day resulted in a pair of stunning upsets – with Canada’s Alex Pagulayan and Germany’s Joshua Filler becoming two of eight players eliminated from this weekend’s 32-player tournament.

Chris Robinson

Playing on the one-loss side of the bracket after a first-round loss, Pagulayan was upset 11-8 by California’s Chris Robinson – a three-time state junior champion and the 2015 Billiard Education Foundation national junior 9-ball champion.

Robinson jumped out to a fast 3-0 advantage and had built an impressive 7-3 lead but a couple of positional errors allowed Pagulayan to climb back into the match. Pagulayan had a chance to cut the deficit to 8-7 but miscued on the 6-ball, giving Robinson ball-in-hand and a three-game lead. Pagulayan cut the lead to 10-8 but broke dry in the 19th game, allowing Robinson to run out the game and close out the match.

Filler, who also was playing on the one-loss side, was taken out by fellow countryman and Mosconi Cup teammate Ralf Souquet, who handily defeated the 20-year-old, 11-4.

The four-day, double-elimination tournament – which is the first leg of this year’s World Pool Series – will resume again 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Friday morning at Astoria’s Steinway Billiards. The morning session will begin with eight matches from the one-loss division, including Souquet taking on another fellow countryman in Thorsten Hohmann and Jayson Shaw facing Canada’s John Morra.

The afternoon session will begin at approximately 5 p.m. eastern standard time, with the eight remaining players on the winner’s side of the bracket squaring off – including fellow Filipinos Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza matching up and as well as Russians Fedor Gorst playing Ruslan Chinahov.

