Young Champs Take Center Stage at APA Junior Championships

Nationwide & PoolDawg Headline List of Event Sponsors

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (July 26, 2017) — A record number of aspiring young APA members from across North America made their way to Davenport, Iowa in early-July for the APA Junior Championships.

After four-days of having fun, making new friends from across the country and playing their hearts out on the pool table, four new champions were crowned in each tier of the Junior Championships.

In the finals of the Green Tier (Skill Levels 1-2), Kaleb Frazier of Jackson, Miss., defeated Madison Glenn of Lawton, Okla. Glenn finished Runner-up. Gianluca Hackembruch of Ontario, Canada, and Maile Cook of Sedgewickville, Mo., tied for 3rd Place in the Green Tier which featured the largest number of competitors in this year’s event with 120 participants.

In the finals of the newly added Red Tier (Skill Level 3), Kyle Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Mo., defeated Treyton Weber of Mitchellville, Iowa. Weber finished Runner-up. April Czarnecki of Urbandale, Iowa, and Deekin Smith of Lebanon, Ind., tied for 3rd Place in the Red Tier which had 82 participants.

In the finals of the White Tier (Skill Levels 4-5), Hayden Hill of Cordova, Ill., defeated Hayden Sheeler of Ankeny, Iowa. Sheeler finished Runner-up. Cameron McBride of Fenton, Mo., and Beck Matthews of Louisville, Ky., tied for 3rd Place in the White Tier which had 58 participants.

In the finals of the Black Tier (Skill Levels 6-9), Matthew Franzke of Melbourne, Fla., defeated Chase Stumfoll of Independence, Mo. Stumfoll finished as Runner-up. The Black Tier, featuring the highest skilled players, included 31 competitors. Tying for 3rd Place in the Black Tier were Kenneth Walters of Matthews, Mo., and Timmy Bly of Decatur, Ill.

Overall, nearly 300 players competed in one of the four 9-Ball skill level tiers July 13 – July 16 at Sharky’s Billiards.

Champions and top finishers each took home trophies in addition to Samsung Galaxy Tablets for the champions, JBL Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers for Runners-up and 3rd Place finishers received Quadcopter Drones.

The four-day event also included a Junior/Adult Doubles event, recognition for Outstanding Academic Achievements and a special exhibition and autograph signing by Florian “Venom” Kohler.

Event sponsors included: Nationwide Insurance, Action Cues, PoolDawg.com, FCI Billiards, GRIND’N Clothing Co., Jacoby Custom Cues, Kamui Tips, Khamsin Designs Inc., Kingery Printing, Meucci Cues, Digi Cue by OB Cues, Omega Billiards Supplies, PoolAHolic Apparel, Poison by Predator, Promotions Pronto, RT9 Designs Art and Apparel, Shaftmaster Lathes, Sharky’s Billiards, Tiger Products Inc.,Venom Trick Shots and Viking Cues.

The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9‑Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments each year—the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship—that, together, pay out nearly $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!

The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues and PoolDawg.

For more information on the American Poolplayers Association, visit www.poolplayers.com.