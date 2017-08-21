Dynamic Euro 8-ball titles: Wessel and Correia
(Aug. 19 – 2017) The titles in the 8-ball individuals at the Dynamic Billard European Championships for Seniors and Ladies at the Golden Tulip Jagershorst Hotel in Leende, The Netherlands. In the ladies division, Germany had a perfect day and took all 4 medals including the title for Susanne Wessel (GER). In the senior’s division, Henrique Correia (POR) took the title.
The final match in the senior’s division was played between Henrique Correia and Jim Telfer (NED). The odds were totally in favour of Correia. With 7 titles under his belt already, he was set for his next title. Having defeated Reiner Wirsbitzki (GER) 7:2 among others today, he was filled with confidence and started the match furiously. The first 4 racks belonged to him alone and it looked like Telfer would receive a nice whipping from him. The Dutch who had eliminated his teammate Jesse Thehu (NED) 8:7 in the semi-final needed to get a foot in the door in the match. His break shot did not work and Correia made no mistakes so the final looked like a quick and easy walk for Correia. But after the first 4 racks, Telfer got to the table and cleared two times in a row to set his mark in the match. Correia was warned. Telfer should not be underestimated. From the time on when Telfer opened his account on the scoreboard, he played stronger and used his chances. However, he missed a few critical shots at bad times during the match. Each time when he got closer to Correia, he missed a makable ball and Correia kept the distance to him. In the end, Correia finished Telfer with 8:6 which brought him his 8th title at European Championships. Jim Telfer is a very deserved silver medallist today.
Top Eight Seniors 8-ball
1. Henrique Correia (POR)
2. Jim Telfer (NED)
3. Jesse Thehu (NED)
Rado Doroslovac (SLO)
5. Stefan Ericson (SWE)
Gregory Bobee (FRA)
Michael Stark (AUT)
Milan Mrva (CZE)
In the ladies division, the final match was an all-German affair between Susanne Wessel and Karin Michl. Both ladies have eliminated teammates in their semi-final match so all four medals in the ladies division today went to Team Germany. Both players Wessel and Michl have won numerous medals on European Championships. However, Wessel has much more titles in her portfolio. She won 6 Gold Medals while Michl only has one title so far. That also showed in the final match. Michl started out strong and got a 2 point lead at 2:0. But then she missed shots and gave chances to Wessel who is too experienced to not use those. Wessel shocked Michl and took the next 4 racks to turn the score to 4:2. Then Michl pulled one back from her to go to 3:4 but Wessel again created a 2-point-lead to get on the hill at 5:3. Then she took a timeout. Coming back from that, she overran Michl once again and won the next rack and the match with 6:3.
Top Eight Ladies 8-ball
1. Susanne Wessel (GER)
2. Karin Michl (GER)
3. Anja Hehre (GER)
Wienke Thamsen (GER)
5. Barbara Bolfelli (ITA)
Tuuliina Panula (FIN)
Ine Helvik (NOR)
Nathalie Rohmer (FRA)
Medal table after 3 of 5 events:
Earlier today, the semi-finals in the team competition were played. In the seniors division, Team Norway remained the upper hand over Team Germany with 2:1. Dirk Stenten won the 8-ball 7:3 over Ronnie Oldervik to turn the score 1:0 for the Germans. But then Vegar Kristiansen won the 9-ball 8:6 over Guido Gerber and Christian Johannesen won surprisingly clear in the 10-ball match with 7:3 over Reiner Wirsbitzki. That brought the Norwegians into the team final where they will play the Dutch team. Team The Netherlands had won their semi-final over Team Finland clearly with 2:0. In the ladies division, the final match will be played between teams Germany and France. Bronze medals go to Italy and Portugal.
Tomorrow, the Dynamic Billard European Championships for Seniors and Ladies at the Golden Tulip Jagershorst Hotel in Leende, The Netherlands will continue at 09:00 CET with first round matches of the 9-ball individuals.
Every day, one match from the events will be shown LIVE on the Facebook page of the EPBF. All Facebook users may check out the high standard of quality which is provided for all the events and see what the Kozoom members receive all the time. You can see all the matches live via www.kozoom.com who stream the whole event on 23 tables on the internet LIVE. The FB live matches are announced on the EPBF Facebook page around noon every day. Results and schedules can be found at www.europeanpoolchampionships.eu so why not come and check out all the LIVE action of the Dynamic Billard European Championships for Youth.
The event is hosted by the European Governing Body for Pool, the European Pocket Billiard Federation (EPBF) and organised by International Billiard Promotion (IBP). For further information and reference please go to the federation website www.europeanpoolchampionships.eu, visit us on Facebook or check out our youtube channel for regular news clips or contact our press office press@epbf.com.
Save