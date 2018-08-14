78th World 14.1 Underway

78th World 14.1 Begins: Hohmann, Schmidt, Archer, Immonen, Kiamco, Van Boening in Action

Nanuet, NY- The World 14.1 has begun with Day 1 in the books. Players from Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, Australia, and the USA are vying for the title of World Straight Pool Champion and join the legends who have won the prestigous event since 1912.

Pre-event favorites include 4-time World 14.1 Champion Thorsten Hohmann of Germany , 2016 winner Mika Immonen of Finland. USA’s best chances lie with 2012 Champion John Schmidt, USA #1 Shane Van Boening with dark horse favorites in Johnny Archer and NYC’s own Tony Robles. Filipino master Warren Kiamco and Finland #1 Petri Makkonen are pursuing their first win in the event. The World 14.1 is hosted by

The Spot Billiards Cafe August 13-19th, 2018. The Spot will have the honor of hosting the longest running and oldest tradition in billiards, the World Tournament of 14.1. For well over a decade, the World Tournament of 14.1 will be staged which has already set the record as the longest consecutive run of the championship ever in its 106 year history, with Dragon Promotions continuing at the helm.

11am Olli Turkulainen (FIN) vs E. Rodriguez (PR)

1230pm J. Schmidt (USA) vs P.Makkonen (FIN)

2pm J.Archer (USA) vs W. Kiamco (PHL)

4pm Van Boening (USA) vs E. Herring (USA)

530pm M.Immonen (FIN) vs J. Durr (USA)

7pm R.Chen (JAM) vs O.Turkulainen(FIN)

830pm T.Hohmann (GER) vs R.McCreesh (USA)

Complete Groups and results on Worldstraightpool.com

BottleDeck.net 78th Edition of the World 14.1.

Aug 13-19,2018 The SPOT Nanuet.

The 14.1 HOF is always the hottest ticket in town every year with laughter & tears

Livestream will be available for all TV table matches. Pay-Per-View will be announced and available shortly. Event elite partners include Mr.Tom Gleich, Greg Hunt Amsterdam Billiards , and Mr. Harold Siegel of Excelsior Graphics . The World Tournament Official Equipment will feature all matches played on:

Official Table: Connelly Tables by Valley-Dynamo

Official Balls: Aramith Balls

Official Cloth: Z9 Billiard Cloth

Official Real Estate Attorney: Dennis M. Walsh, PC

Official Spa : Your Backyard Superstore

Official Tennis Sponsor: The FTT Florida Tennis Tour

Official Magazine : Pool & Billiard Magazine

Official Marketing Firm: Orlando Synergy

Sanctioned by the World Sports Alumni



78th Bottledeck.net World 14.1 on August 13-19, 2018 at The Spot Billiard Cafe in Nanuet, NY.

In addition, the 8th Annual Straight Pool Hall of Fame Banquet will take place in the middle of the event on August 15th at 7:00pm. Every year the popular dinner sells out with all the poolstars and legends attending.