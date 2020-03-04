Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for March, 2020

MIDDLETON, WI (March 3, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the March SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. Not just a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of March, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0320B cue valued at $510 MSRP. The SS-0320B features 29 New Vintage Copper Premium Pearl, Bloodwood, Brass and White IMA rings, New Vintage Copper Butt Sleeve Rings and a Curly Maple forearm with Viking Sienna Stain. The cue is finished off with a double pressed Black/Walnut Irish Linen wrap, Viking Quick Release and White IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-0320B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from March 4th at 9:00AM until midnight on the 31st.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Mike McKnight of California for being the winner of the January SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0320B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.