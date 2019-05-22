Palone Wins Garden State Spring Classic

—- On Saturday May 18, players walked in to Clifton Billiards looking to become the Spring Classic Champion. The Garden State Pool Tour took over the event from Clifton Billiards to keep it going. Last years champion was Mike Farley! Defending his title! However there were 12 other hungry players waiting for the title as well!. In the first round Phillip Pearce sent Mike Farley to the one lose side by beating him (6 to 3). Phillip then beat last years runner up James Kearney (6 to 5). Meanwhile Joe Palone just beat Ricardo Cavacas (6 to 1). Joe made quick work of Phillip beating him (6 to 2). On the C-D class side of the chart Bret Cifiarelli was once again making a line for the hot seat match beating Mikeal Kim (5 to 3), Jay Pass (5 to 4) , & Rick Rodriguez (5 to 3). However Joe beat Bret (6 to 3). James Kearney after getting revenge from a earlier set beat Pearce (6 to 1). While Rick Rodriguez beat Gil McGrath (5 to 3). This set went back and forth however Rick couldn’t hold off James winning (6 to 5). The next set was James Kearney vs Bret Cifiarelli.James was the finalist from the 2018 event. And Bret was a finalist from the last event! James made quick work of Bret beating him (6 to 2). The Finals James Kearney vs. Joe Palone. If Joe gets to 6 first then he wins the tournament. If James gets to 6 first then the race would extend to 8. James jumped out quick always 2 games up on Joe. However James made a costly mistake twice. And Joe Palone becomes the 2019 9-Ball Spring Classic Champion!! Also Ana Silva for being presented The “Jeff Williams” Sportsmanship Award for this event. The tour would like to thank Vincent Sr & Jr for hosting the event.The Garden State Pool Tour next event will be June 29 & 30 @ Black Diamond Billiards. And will be a Open Handicapped 9-Ball Event! This event is also called The Freedom Classic.