December 2018 Holiday Issue is Available Now

Subscribers… Your December 2018 issue is available now with a look at last minute Holiday Gift Ideas, results from the inaugural International 9-Ball Open and the World Juniors from Moscow, PLUS it’s time to tell us all about YOU in our 2018 Annual Player & Fan Poll Is LIVE!

Take our annual Player & Fan Poll and weigh in on what you love (or not) about pool & billiards this year! CLICK HERE

Don’t forget Click on the Cover in the Right Column to Subscribe !

