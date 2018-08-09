J. Pechauer Custom Cues, Inc. Revolutionary Black Ice Break Shaft.

J. Pechauer Custom Cues, Inc. proudly introduces the revolutionary Black Ice Break shaft. With our Infused Chemical Engineering (ICE) Technology, chemicals are infused into the cells of the wood changing its structure for added density and a smooth, glass like feel for less friction and increased velocity. This multi-step process is not a barrier but a permanent treatment that penetrates the entire maple shaft. Average shaft weight is 6.4 oz. for a weight-forward balance delivery. This means more power with less effort for a maximum break and can make any cue a break cue. It comes with a durable Juma ferrule and NEW Pechauer Gold Break tip. It is available for most popular joint types. Retail price is $300.

Visit us at www.pechauer.com or call 800-934-7735.

J. Pechauer Custom Cues is a family owned company making custom pool cues in Green Bay, Wisconsin for 55 years. Pechauer has gained a reputation worldwide for exceptional quality, play, and craftsmanship.