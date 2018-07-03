Visit us at the BCA Expo July 11th – 13th Booth 207 Ernest N. Morial Convention Center New Orleans, LA Are you coming to the show? Stop by our booth, #207, to take advantage of great dealer specials and try out our new products for 2019, including the revolutionary new H-Series! Also New for 2019 6 new Select Series cues 7 new G-Series cues 11 new Star cues 6 new Lucky cues New Authorized Dealer Polo New Team McDermott Sublimated Jersey New Metal Joint Protectors New Magnetic Chalk Holder 2019 Cue of the Year and Cue of the Year Enhanced If you are attending, let me know! I hope to see you at the show. McDermott Cue, Official Exhibitor, BCA EXPO, New Orleans Tagged on: BCA Expo McDermott Cue