Visit us at the

BCA Expo

July 11th – 13th
Booth 207

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
New Orleans, LA
Are you coming to the show? Stop by our booth, #207, to take advantage of great dealer specials and try out our new products for 2019, including the revolutionary new H-Series!

Also New for 2019

  • 6 new Select Series cues
  • 7 new G-Series cues
  • 11 new Star cues
  • 6 new Lucky cues
  • New Authorized Dealer Polo
  • New Team McDermott Sublimated Jersey
  • New Metal Joint Protectors
  • New Magnetic Chalk Holder
  • 2019 Cue of the Year and Cue of the Year Enhanced
If you are attending, let me know! I hope to see you at the show.
McDermott Cue, Official Exhibitor, BCA EXPO, New Orleans
