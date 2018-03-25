BCAPL World Championships Future Date Changes

CueSports International, Henderson, NV (March 22, 2018) – CueSports International, parent company of the BCA Pool League (BCAPL), is excited to announce that beginning in 2020, the BCAPL World Championships will no longer be in July. The event will still be at the beautiful Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, but will take place earlier in the year. Below are the dates for the next eight years.

2018 July 18-28

2019 July 17-27

2020 Mar. 11-21

2021 Mar. 3-13

2022 Mar. 23 – Apr. 2

2023 Feb. 22 – Mar. 4

2024 Feb. 21 – Mar. 2

2025 Feb. 19 – Mar. 1

Why the Change?

Player feedback shows an overwhelming preference for an earlier time of year. The major benefits of this change include:

· Milder temperatures. Las Vegas temperatures in March are normally 70-80 degrees.

· Convenience. March offers fewer conflicts with family vacation plans.

· Simplified league year. In 2019, the league year will change to a simple calendar year (Jan. 1 – Dec. 31).

League Year Change to a Calendar Year

The BCAPL league year has traditionally been June 1 – May 31. That pattern was set long ago when the BCAPL National Championships were held in May. When the event dates changed to July in 2013, there was no compelling reason to change the league year. However, changing the dates to earlier in the year presents an opportunity to simplify the league year to run on a calendar year basis (Jan. 1 – Dec. 31).

Although operating on a calendar year will simplify things, there will be a “transition period” in 2019. The 2018/2019 league year will be June 1, 2018 – May 31, 2019. To be eligible for the 2019 BCAPL World Championships, players must meet the minimum eligibility requirements during that timeframe. The 2019 league year will be Jan. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019. To be eligible for the 2020 BCAPL World Championships, players must meet the minimum eligibility requirements during that time frame.

2018 Event Reminder

The 2018 BCAPL World Championships will be July 18-28 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event will feature approximately 5,500 players from around the globe, 700+ mini-tournaments, 300+ Diamond pool tables, 50+ exhibitors, 30+ divisions for players of all skill levels, and FargoRate as the official rating system. It has earned the title of, “The Greatest Pool Tournament in the World!” For more information about the event, visitwww.playcsipool.com/2018-bcapl-wc.

CSI is the parent company of the BCA Pool League, USA Pool League, and events such as the US Bar Table Championships, US Open 10-Ball Championship, US Open 8-Ball Championship, and much more. For more information, visit www.playcsipool.com or call 702-719-POOL.

Ozzy Reynolds

General Manager, CueSports International

702-719-7665