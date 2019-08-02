— 3rd ANNUAL NYC SCOTCH DOUBLES 8-BALL CHAMPIONSHIPS STARTS SATURDAY!

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND: DRESS CODE is similar to BCA guidelines. Click here for the DRESS CODE.NO ELECTRONIC HEADGEAR permitted. See DRESS CODE.It is YOUR responsibility to know the RULES of play. Click here for the RULES. Some highlights:NO TALKING/COACHING at the table EXCEPT FOR MASTER DIVISION. You may speak quietly to your partner only while your opponents shoot.CALL SHOT. No slop.Alternate break. Rack your own.8-ball on the break is neither loss of game or win. See RULES.If the 8-ball is on the table, the game is still in progress. If the 8-ball is not on the table (exception is on the break), game is over.There is a 15 minute grace period after a match is called. If you are late for your match, it will be listed as a forfeit. NO EXCEPTIONS. SHOT CLOCKS will be used if your match is holding up the chart. Slow play will not be tolerated. NYC Pool Championships also reserves the right to start any match on the clock from the 1st rack. The decision is at the tournament director’s discretion. PRIZE MONEY is paid by check. A completed tax form (Form W-9 or Form W-8BEN for foreigners) is required. Forms will be provided to prize recipients on Sunday.Questions? Contact us at robles@nycpoolchampionships.com.