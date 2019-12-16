

FILLER FALLS IN DRAMATIC UPSET, WHILE VAN BOENING ALSO CRASHES OUT

Finland’s Casper Matikainen takes down the defending champion in wild day in Doha as 32 players set for a sprint to the World 9-ball crown.

By Ted Lerner

WPA Media Officer

Photos Credit WPA

(Doha, Qatar)–Finland’s Casper Matikainen came into his round of 64 match at the World 9-ball Championship today versus the defending champion and world number 1 Joshua Filler feeling relaxed and ready for battle. He figured the German great would bring his usual fire, but he also knew that Filler might also take his eye off the proverbial ball. After all, the 23 year old Finn wasn’t exactly the most feared name in a field of absolute monsters.

So even when the self-described “King” of pool jumped out to a 4-1 lead, Matikainen never lost hope, as Filler had gotten a few lucky rolls and wasn’t playing all that great, while the Finn had a few rolls go against him.

The mental strategy soon started to bear fruit for the cool-headed blonde. Slowly, and increasingly surely, Matikainen crawled even, and then took the lead while at the same time Filler started to get sloppy, lose focus and even showed some signs of panic. From 4-1 down Matikainen calmly won 9 out of the next ten frames. After a brief hiccup on the hill that allowed Filler to claim two quick racks, the steady Finn held his nerve and closed out the biggest shock of the tournament so far, an 11-7 upset of the defending champion.

“He’s the world champion and he’s playing and I’m not there in the big tournaments and maybe he’s thinking it’s an easy win,” the 22 year old Matikainen said afterward. “I felt that Joshua had the pressure because he’s the world champion and I was really relaxed at the table and that helped me and I just got it done.”



Matikainen’s massive win was but one huge result on a dramatic day in Doha that saw some of pool’s biggest names dumped out, while others were taken to the absolute limits. With the field now down to the final 32, the next two days promises to be one of the most exciting and fascinating Battle Royale’s of 9-ball we’ve seen in years.

America’s Shane Van Boening had come to Doha a heavy favorite this year and for good reason. His last three starts here ended with two runner ups and a spot in the semis last year. But several early mistakes against Taiwan’s Liu Ri Teng was all it took for the Taiwanese to grab a commanding lead at 10-4. The American mounted a valiant fight back, but the alternate break format meant the hole was too deep. Liu sent Van Boening packing in the round of 64 with a humbling 11-8 defeat.

After his runner up finish at the US Open in Las Vegas last April, former champion Wu Jiaqing figured to go far here in Doha. But Wu came up against fellow compatriot Xu Xiaocong, who is one of a slew of quality young talents coming out of China. Xu has impressed all week here and against Wu he turned his game up several notches, crushing the former Boy Wonder 11-5.

The Taiwanese are almost sure to have one, possibly two players in the semis after tomorrow as Team Taipei looked absolutely marvelous today. It isn’t easy picking a favorite out of these world beaters but World 10-ball Champion Ko Ping Chung would probably be at the top of most punters betting sheets. The slightly built and painfully shy 22 year old is clearly at the top of his game but he even he barely escaped in a harrowing match against Hungary’s talented Oliver Szolnoki.

Szolnoki, another bright European prospect, played the match of his young career and had “Little” Ko on the ropes, shooting out to a 7-3, then 8-5 lead. The fresh-faced Hungarian reached the hill first, but Ko then displayed the courage and guts that only champions can pull off. In a nervy and tense sudden death rack, the Taiwanese made a series of surreal pressure shots to eek out the victory.

Little Ko’s older brother and two-time former world champion Pin Yi also won today, easily defeating Japan’s Yukio Akagariyama, 11-5. Fellow Taiwanese Chang Jung Lin, Chang Yu Lung, Lin Wu Kun and Kevin Chang all won their round of 64 matches today. In all seven Taiwanese made it through to the round of 32.

2016 World 9-ball champion Albin Ouschan of Austria looks to be in very fine form this year, as he easily defeated Taiwan’s Lin Ta Li 11-5. Fellow Austrian Max Lechner continued his rise this year with an 11-4 win over Lithuania’s Pijus Labutis.

The Russian contingent also put in solid performances today. Veteran Ruslan Chinakhov took down American Corey Duel 11-3, while youngster Fedor Gorst stayed alive with an 11-8 win over Slovakia’s Jakub Koniar.

2012 World 9-ball Champion Darren Appleton has been quietly playing himself back into game shape over the last few months and his solid victory today over Albanian star and European Mosconi team member Eklent Kaci could be a portent for the rest of the field. The Englishman battled back from a 4-0 deficit, and then turned the screws on the Albanian for a quality 11-6 win. In his remarkable heyday from 2008 to 2015, Appleton famously grinded out championships by the truckload and that bulldog mentality definitely was on display this afternoon.

The Philippines had only three players in the final 64 but all three made it through today. 2017 World 9-ball champion Carlo Biado got taken to the limit by Qatari veteran Bashar Hussein, before breaking and running the last rack for an 11-10 win. Also winning today for the Team Pinoy were Johann Chua and Jeffrey Ignacio.

The Polish contingent has been getting stronger by the year and they showed their quality today with three of their stars pushing through to the final 32. Mieszko Fortunski, Wojciech Szewczyk, and Mateusz Sniegocki all won handily.

Also advancing today were the USA’s Billy Thorpe, Singapore’s Aloysius Yapp, China’s Liu Haitao, Greece’s Alexander Kazakis, Spain’s Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Estonia’s Dennis Grabe, England’s Chris Melling, Canada’s Alex Pagulayan, Qatar’s Waleed Majid, Vietnam’s Do The Kien, and Hong Kong’s young upstart Yip Kin Ling.

The penultimate day of the World 9-ball championship will be extremely busy as the field will be whittled down to the final four at the end of the days’ action.

Play on day 3, Monday, Dec. 16th will begin at 10am Doha time(GMT +3). All matches will be single elimination knockout race to 11, alternate break.

The winner of the 2019 World 9-ball Championship will receive $30,000. The total prize fund is $150,00.

*The 2019 WPA World 9-ball Championship takes place at the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation in Doha, Qatar from December 10-17, 2019. The event is hosted by The Qatar Billiard and Snooker Federation(QBSF), and is sanctioned by the World Pool Billiard Association, the governing body of the sport of pool.

Fans around the world will be able to view live scoring, results, brackets and live streaming of many of the matches via the QBSF’s free live streaming platform at esnooker.pl. Multiple tables will be available to view online at no charge to the public.

Results Final 64

Casper Matikainen(FIN) 11 – 7 Joshua Filler(GER)

Yip Kin Ling(HKG) 11 – 5 John Morra(CAN)

Albin Ouschan(AUT) 11 – 5 Lin Ta Li(TPE)

Denis Grabe(EST) 11 – 8 Marc Bijsterbosch(NED)

Jung Lin Chang(TPE) 11 – 9 Dang Jinhu(CHN)

Mieszko Fortunski(POL) 11 – 8 Thorsten Hohmann(GER)



Francisco Sanchez Ruiz(ESP) 11 – 6 Konrad Juszczyszyn(POL)

Xu Xiaocong(CHN) 11 – 5 Wu Jiaqing(CHN)

Alexander Kazakis(GRE) 11 – 8 Radoslaw Babica(POL)

Liu Haitao(CHN) 11 – 9 Jalal Al Sarisi (VEN)

Naoyuki Oi(JPN) 11 – 7 Petri Makkonen(FIN)

Johann Chua(PHL) 11 – 5 Enrique Rojas(CHL)

Alex Pagulayan(CAN) 11 – 3 Karol Skowerski(POL)

Chang Yu Lung(TPE) 11 – 9 Masato Yoshioka(JPN)

Billy Thorpe(USA) 11 – 6 Kong Dejing(CHN)

Carlo Biado(PHL) 11 – 10 Bashar Hussain(QAT)

Chung Ko Ping(TPE) 11 – 10 Oliver Szolnoki(HUN)

Lin Wu Kun(TPE) 11 – 7 Damianos Giallourakis(GRE)

Maximilian Lechner(AUT) 11 – 4 Pijus Labutis(LTH)

Ruslan Chinakhov(RUS) 11 – 3 Corey Duel(USA)

Chris Melling(ENG) 11 – 7 Mohammad Berjaoui(LEB)

Do The Kien(VET) 11 – 5 David Alcaide(ESP)

Wojciech Szewczyk(POL) 11 – 6 Jang Moonseok(KOR)

Waleed Majid(QAT) 11 – 10 Ralf Souquet(GER)

Pin Yi Ko(TPE) 11 – 5 Yukio Akagariyama(JPN)

Jeffrey Ignacio(PHL) 11 – 6 Stephen Holem(CAN)

Aloysius Yapp(SIN) 11 – 9 Xue Zhenqi(CHN)

Darren Appleton(ENG) 11 – 6 Eklent Kaci(ALB)

Fedor Gorst(RUS) 11 – 8 Jakub Koniar(SVK)

Yu Hsuan Cheng(TPE) 11 – 10 Tomasz Kaplan(POL)

Mateusz Sniegocki(POL) 11 – 7 Ivar Saris(NED)

Liu Ri Teng(TPE) 11 – 8 Shane Van Boening(USA)

One loss side group matches

Winner moves on to final 64 KO stage. Loser is out

Group 1

Mateusz Sniegocki(POL) 9 – 4 Hasan Hwaidi(IRQ)

Bashar Hussain(QAT) 9 – 6 Jerico Bonus(PHL)

Group 2

Fedor Gorst(RUS) 9 – 2 Mohammad Soufi(SYR)

Ruslan Chinakhov(RUS) 9 – 3 Kong Bu Hong(HKG)

Group 3

Dang Jinhu(CHN) 9 – 1 Gerson Martinez(PER)

Wu Jiaqing(CHN) 9 – 3 Saki Kanatlar(TRK)

Group 4

Jalal Al Sarisi(VEN) 9 – 8 Matt Edwards(NZL)

Thorsten Hohmann(GER) 9 – 1 Marc Vidal(ESP)

Group 5

Wojciech Szewczyk(POL) 9 – 8 Mohammad Al Amin(BAN)

Waleed Majid(QAT) 9 – 5 Woo Seung Ryu(KOR)

Group 6

Do The Kiem(VET) 9 – 6 Ali Alobaidli(QAT)

Tomasz Kaplan(POL) 9 – 4 Ricky Yang(IND)

Group 7

Radoslaw Babica(POL) 9 – 6 Abdulatif Alfawal(QAT)

Liu Ri Teng(TPE) 9 – 1 Nadim Okbani(ALG)

Group 8

Carlo Biado(PHL) 9 – 4 Hassan Shahada(JOR)

Lin Ta Li(TPE) 9 – 6 Abdullah Alyusef(KUW)

Group 9

Stephen Holem(CAN) 9 – 4 Khaled Alghamdi(KSR)

Casper Matikainen(FIN) 9 – 5 Phone Myint Kyaw(MYR)

Group 10

Mohammad Berjaoui(LEB) 9 – 5 Max Eberle(USA)

Yukio Akagariyama(JPN) 9 – 4 Ali Maghsoud(IRA)

Group 11

Karol Slowerski(POL) 9 – 4 Hunter Lombardo(USA)

Eklent Kaci(ALB) 9 – 3 Ahmad Aldelaimi(KUW)

Group 12

Marc Bijsterbosch(NED) 9 – 5 Niels Feijen(NED)

Daminanos Giallourakis(GRE) 9 – 3 Abdullah Alshammari(KSR)



Group 13

Masato Yoshioka(JPN) 9 – 4 Clark Sullivan(NZE)

Xue Zhenqi(CHN) 9 – 7 Luis Lemus(GTM)

Group 14

Darren Appleton(ENG) 9 – 6 Richard Halliday(RSA)

Jakub Koniar(SLV) 9 – 3 Fayaz Hussain(MAL)

Group 15

Jang Moonseok(KOR) 9 – 2 Robbie Capito(HKG)

Corey Duel(USA) 9 – 8 Wang Can(CHN)

Group 16

Xu Xiaocong(CHN) 9 – 0 Mohamed El Raousti(ALG)

Lin Wu Kun(TPE) 9 – 3 Riccardo Sini(ITA)

