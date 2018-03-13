30th Annual BEF Junior Nationals, New Orleans July 10-14

The 30th Annual BEF Junior Nationals to be Held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans July 10-14, 2018.
The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) is thrilled to announce its 30th Annual Junior National 9-Ball Championships (JNC) to be held July 10-14, 2018 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Junior State Championships and qualifiers are being held across the country for the youth to earn their chance to compete at the JNC.
“We are so excited to have our 2018 Junior Nation Championship at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. There is nothing quite like watching these young kids compete and have a great time,” said the BEF president Tom Riccobene. “We couldn’t be prouder of the level of intelligence, comradery, and talent these kids bring to this event. Everything we do for these events comes from our hearts and is focused on the kids.”
For over 3 decades, young billiard student-athletes from all over the country compete in local qualifiers for their chance at this prestigious title, scholarship dollars, and prizes. It’s the only junior event in the U.S. that qualifies young players to compete at the WPA (World Pool-Billiard Association) World Junior 9-Ball Championships.
Between junior leagues, qualifiers and the Junior State Championship program, the BEF is anticipating its largest participation this year. The national championships boast 8 divisions: 18 & Under Boys, 16 & Under Boys, 14 & Under Boys, 11 & Under Boys (non-world-qualifying division), 18 & Under Girls, 16 & Under Girls, 14 & Under Girls, and 11 & Under Girls (non-world-qualifying division). The three upper age divisions for both boys and girls will also all be World Qualifiers. Those matches will be played on 20 each, 9′ Diamonds. Deadline to register is June 30, 2018.
A special addition to the national tournament continues in the magnetism and competitive challenge of “artistic pool”, says ESPN & World Masters Trick Shot Champion Tom “Dr. Cue”® Rossman. For 25 years, this unique and exciting championship has run parallel to the 9-ball event. Each player in 8 youthful divisions of the 2018 BEF National Junior Championships has the opportunity to “take the artistic challenge”. “Everyone has a chance to win the 2018 BEF Junior National “Artistic Pool” Championship title in your respective division. It’s easy, it’s exciting, it’s fun, and it’s an experience you will never forget.”
The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) was formed in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity committed to promoting a lifelong love of pool and building the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships. The BEF also sanctions Junior State Championships, produces the annual Junior National 9- Ball Championships and qualifies young players each year for the WPA World Junior Championships.
Tom “Dr. Cue”® Rossman, B.D., ESPN, WMTSC, NAPFSC, USOAPC, WPAWAPC
(Doctor of Billiardology, ESPN & World Masters Trick Shot Champion, North American Professional Fancy Shot Co-Champion, US Open Artistic Pool Champion, Plus WPA World Artistic Pool Champion, and 2017 BCA Hall Of Fame Inductee.)
Contact: The Billiard Education Foundation
Email: info@billiardeducation.org
Phone: (303) 926-1039
Visit www.billiardeducation.org or call (303) 926-1039 if interested in hosting a State Championship or qualifier.
UPCOMING JUNIOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
New Hampshire State Junior 9 Ball Championships
03/18/2018
Crows Nest Pub and Grill
Plaistow, NH
3rd Annual Florida State 8 Ball Junior Championships
03/18/2018
Uncle Waldo’s Sports Pub & Billiards
Daytona Beach, FL
South Carolina State 9 Ball Junior Championships
04/7/2018
Palace Billiards
Greenville, SC
Illinois State 9 Ball Junior Championships
04/7/2018
Racks On The Rocks
West Peoria, IL
Wyoming State 8-Ball Junior Championships
04/8/2018
Platte Valley Community Center
Saratoga, WY
Massachusetts State Junior 10 ball championships
04/08/2018
The Billiards Cafe
Ayer, MA
New Mexico State Junior 8 ball championships
04/14/2018
Slate Street Billiards
Rio Rancho, NM
KREWE MI 8 Ball Junior State Championship
04/21/2018
Anazeh Sands West Charley’s Pub & Grill
Wyoming, MI
KREWE MI 10 Ball Junior State Championships
04/22/2018
Anazeh Sands West Charley’s Pub & Grill
Wyoming, MI
Connecticut State 9 Ball Junior Championships
04/22/2018
Yale Billiards
Wallingford, CT
Indiana State 9 Ball Junior Championships
05/5/2018
Bluetip Billiards
Bloomington, IN
Arizona State 9 Ball Junior Championships
05/12/2018
Bull Shooters
Phoenix, AZ
