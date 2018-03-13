30th Annual BEF Junior Nationals, New Orleans July 10-14

The 30th Annual BEF Junior Nationals to be Held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans July 10-14, 2018.

The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) is thrilled to announce its 30th Annual Junior National 9-Ball Championships (JNC) to be held July 10-14, 2018 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Junior State Championships and qualifiers are being held across the country for the youth to earn their chance to compete at the JNC.

“We are so excited to have our 2018 Junior Nation Championship at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. There is nothing quite like watching these young kids compete and have a great time,” said the BEF president Tom Riccobene. “We couldn’t be prouder of the level of intelligence, comradery, and talent these kids bring to this event. Everything we do for these events comes from our hearts and is focused on the kids.”

For over 3 decades, young billiard student-athletes from all over the country compete in local qualifiers for their chance at this prestigious title, scholarship dollars, and prizes. It’s the only junior event in the U.S. that qualifies young players to compete at the WPA (World Pool-Billiard Association) World Junior 9-Ball Championships.

Between junior leagues, qualifiers and the Junior State Championship program, the BEF is anticipating its largest participation this year. The national championships boast 8 divisions: 18 & Under Boys, 16 & Under Boys, 14 & Under Boys, 11 & Under Boys (non-world-qualifying division), 18 & Under Girls, 16 & Under Girls, 14 & Under Girls, and 11 & Under Girls (non-world-qualifying division). The three upper age divisions for both boys and girls will also all be World Qualifiers. Those matches will be played on 20 each, 9′ Diamonds. Deadline to register is June 30, 2018.

A special addition to the national tournament continues in the magnetism and competitive challenge of “artistic pool”, says ESPN & World Masters Trick Shot Champion Tom “Dr. Cue”® Rossman. For 25 years, this unique and exciting championship has run parallel to the 9-ball event. Each player in 8 youthful divisions of the 2018 BEF National Junior Championships has the opportunity to “take the artistic challenge”. “Everyone has a chance to win the 2018 BEF Junior National “Artistic Pool” Championship title in your respective division. It’s easy, it’s exciting, it’s fun, and it’s an experience you will never forget.”

The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) was formed in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity committed to promoting a lifelong love of pool and building the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships. The BEF also sanctions Junior State Championships, produces the annual Junior National 9- Ball Championships and qualifies young players each year for the WPA World Junior Championships.

Tom “Dr. Cue”® Rossman, B.D., ESPN, WMTSC, NAPFSC, USOAPC, WPAWAPC

(Doctor of Billiardology, ESPN & World Masters Trick Shot Champion, North American Professional Fancy Shot Co-Champion, US Open Artistic Pool Champion, Plus WPA World Artistic Pool Champion, and 2017 BCA Hall Of Fame Inductee.)

UPCOMING JUNIOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

New Hampshire State Junior 9 Ball Championships

03/18/2018

Crows Nest Pub and Grill

Plaistow, NH

3rd Annual Florida State 8 Ball Junior Championships

03/18/2018

Uncle Waldo’s Sports Pub & Billiards

Daytona Beach, FL

South Carolina State 9 Ball Junior Championships

04/7/2018

Palace Billiards

Greenville, SC

Illinois State 9 Ball Junior Championships

04/7/2018

Racks On The Rocks

West Peoria, IL

Wyoming State 8-Ball Junior Championships

04/8/2018

Platte Valley Community Center

Saratoga, WY

Massachusetts State Junior 10 ball championships

04/08/2018

The Billiards Cafe

Ayer, MA

New Mexico State Junior 8 ball championships

04/14/2018

Slate Street Billiards

Rio Rancho, NM

KREWE MI 8 Ball Junior State Championship

04/21/2018

Anazeh Sands West Charley’s Pub & Grill

Wyoming, MI

KREWE MI 10 Ball Junior State Championships

04/22/2018

Anazeh Sands West Charley’s Pub & Grill

Wyoming, MI

Connecticut State 9 Ball Junior Championships

04/22/2018

Yale Billiards

Wallingford, CT

Indiana State 9 Ball Junior Championships

05/5/2018

Bluetip Billiards

Bloomington, IN

Arizona State 9 Ball Junior Championships

05/12/2018

Bull Shooters

Phoenix, AZ

