2019 Straight Pool Hall of Fame Nominees:
John Schmidt – California – 2012 World 14.1 Champion. 626 High-Run All -Time Record breaking Willie Mosconi’s 60 year record.;
Paul Newman – Ohio- Star of The Hustler & Color of Money winning the Academy Award for his role. ;
Onofrio Lauri – New York- Played World Championships from 1928-1986. Longest of any 14.1 player;
Lou Butera – Pittsburgh – 1973 World 14.1 Champion. USA Mosconi Cup Captain;
Earl Herring – New York – Legendary northeast 14.1 champion. Oldest player to defeat a reigning World 14.1 Champion;
Dennis Walsh – Chicago – Long-time supporter of the World 14.1, organizer of several Chicago World 14.1 Qualifiers, co-organizer of Derby City 14.1
Email your VOTE to worldstraightpoolchampionships@gmail.com
2019 Straight Pool Hall of Fame Nominees