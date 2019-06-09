| Sponsors of the 2019 BEF Junior National Partners: Iwan SimonisDiamond Billiard ProductsAramith J. Pechauer Custom CuesMcDermott Handcrafted CuesMaster ChalkPredator GroupUltimate Team GearValley Dynamo
— Register Today To Compete In The 2019 BEF Junior Nationals — The 2019 Junior National 9-Ball Championships will be held at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas July 23 – 27, 2019. The competition will feature boys’ and girls’ 18 and under, 16 and under and 14 and under divisions. Juniors will have an opportunity to compete for academic scholarships, prizes, and an opportunity to represent North America at the 2019 World Pool-Billiard Association World Junior 9-Ball Championships. Registration fees are $80 for juniors who have qualified through previously held nationwide state qualifying events and $125 for all other juniors wishing to compete.
The deadline to register for Nationals is June 16, 2019. REGISTER TODAY!ROOMS NEARLY SOLD OUT!Rooms at the BCA Expo and BEF Junior Nationals exclusive hotel, the South Point Hotel, are selling out quickly! Be sure to secure your room today before it’s too late. All rooms must be secured before 6/27 to receive the exclusive room rate.
PLEASE NOTE: We sold out of the host hotel rate in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
