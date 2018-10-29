2018 US Open Bank Pool Matches on You Tube
CSI is pleased to announce that recorded matches from the 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championship have been released on the CSI YouTube Channel. Twelve (12) matches featuring notable players such as Shane Van Boening, Ronnie Alcano, and Warren Kiamco can be viewed in their entirety – absolutely free!
The 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championship was held March 20-22 at Griff’s Bar & Billiards in Las Vegas, NV and was made possible by the following sponsors:
Griff’s Bar & Billiards: www.griffslv.com
CueSports International (CSI): www.playcsipool.com
Simonis Cloth: www.simoniscloth.com
Cyclop Balls: www.diamondpooltables.com/Cyclop-Ball-Sets
Tiger Products: www.tigerproducts.com
OB Cues: www.obcues.com
RECORDED MATCHES
Match 1: Warren Kiamco vs Bob Herchik
Match 2: Gary Lutman vs Bill Thompson
Match 3: Shane Van Boening vs Tres Kane
Match 4: Brandon Shuff vs Gary Lutman
Match 5: Shane Van Boening vs Ronnie Alcano
Match 6: Manny Perez vs Steve Lingelbach
Match 7: Brandon Shuff vs Steve Lingelbach
Match 8: Shane Van Boening vs Dee Atkins
Match 9: Chris Lulek vs Neal Jacobs
Match 10: Shane Van Boening vs Neal Jacobs (Hot Seat Match)
Match 11: Neal Jacobs vs Gary Lutman (Semi-Final Match)
Match 12: Shane Van Boening vs Neal Jacobs (Finals)