2018 US Open Bank Pool Matches on You Tube

CSI is pleased to announce that recorded matches from the 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championship have been released on the CSI YouTube Channel. Twelve (12) matches featuring notable players such as Shane Van Boening, Ronnie Alcano, and Warren Kiamco can be viewed in their entirety – absolutely free!

The 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championship was held March 20-22 at Griff’s Bar & Billiards in Las Vegas, NV and was made possible by the following sponsors:

​Griff’s Bar & Billiards: www.griffslv.com

CueSports International (CSI): www.playcsipool.com

Simonis Cloth: www.simoniscloth.com

Cyclop Balls: www.diamondpooltables.com/Cyclop-Ball-Sets

Tiger Products: www.tigerproducts.com

OB Cues: www.obcues.com

RECORDED MATCHES

Match 1: Warren Kiamco vs Bob Herchik

Match 2: Gary Lutman vs Bill Thompson

Match 3: Shane Van Boening vs Tres Kane

Match 4: Brandon Shuff vs Gary Lutman

Match 5: Shane Van Boening vs Ronnie Alcano

Match 6: Manny Perez vs Steve Lingelbach

Match 7: Brandon Shuff vs Steve Lingelbach

Match 8: Shane Van Boening vs Dee Atkins

Match 9: Chris Lulek vs Neal Jacobs

Match 10: Shane Van Boening vs Neal Jacobs (Hot Seat Match)

Match 11: Neal Jacobs vs Gary Lutman (Semi-Final Match)

Match 12: Shane Van Boening vs Neal Jacobs (Finals)