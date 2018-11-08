2018 NYC Singles 8-Ball Champions

The 2018 NYC Singles 8-Ball Champions! These players all showed us they’ve got what it takes to grab hold of their titles. Drawing a full field of 144 players from the NYC area and beyond (Efren Reyes was in the house!), this year’s event, held November 3-4, 2018 at Steinway Billiards, was better than ever. With excitement in the air, the competition was intense, full of the highs and lows of victory and defeat and some truly great 8-ball play.

Special thanks to AZBtv’s “Upstate AL” Leon and his team for producing the live stream courtesy of Blatt Billiards, to John Leyman for being our official referee, to Erwin Dionisio for his fantastic photos, and to Dr. Michael Fedak, Steinway Billiards, and Predator Cues for their generosity and sponsorship of this year’s tournament. Huge thanks to all of the players for their enthusiasm and support of this event.If you missed this year’s tournament, check out the videos of the live stream posted to our Facebook page as well as the photos by Erwin Dionisio.

NYC Pool Championships Facebook videos

eDionisio photos – Day 1: Leisure Divisions, Open, and Advanced

eDionisio photos- Day 2: Masters, Grand Masters & Finalists from Day 1

WOMEN’S DIVISION Top Finishers

1 Amanda Andries 2 Jackie Florez 3 Olga Nikolaeva 4 Inessa Gelman 5-6 Irene Kim Jacqueline Trost

MENS LEISURE DIVISION Top Finishers

1 Michael Fedak 2 Jim Gutierrez 3 Matt Napolitano 4 Cesar Becerra 5-6 Carmine Andujar Roy Pestone

MIXED OPEN DIVISIO Top Finishers

1 Alfonso Trinidad 2 Alex Kent 3 Ryan Dayrit 4 Amy Yu 5-6 Alex Lopez

Matthew Nguyen 7-8 Mac Jankov

Philip Grieco 9-12 Bob DePasca John Morrison Alex Ross Keith Stefanowitz

MIXED MASTERS DIVISIO Top Finishers

1 Rob Pole 2 Jennifer Barretta 3 Duc Lam 4 Elvis Rodriguez

GRAND MASTERS DIVISION Top Finishers

1 Alex Kazakis 2 Tony Robles 3 Jorge Rodriguez 4 Joey Korsiak

Thanks to all our participants this year!

Maksim Dudanets, Mieszko Fortunski, Raj Hundal, Konrad Juszczyszyn, Marek Kudlik, Shanelle Loraine, Casper Matikainen, Efren Reyes, Jimmy Rivera, Del Sim, Michael Yednak, Zion Zvi